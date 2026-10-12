Telespecialists Reaches 2 Million Patient Encounters, Achieving Second Million In Less Than One-Third The Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone reflects accelerating growth, expanding access to specialty care and the company's commitment to clinical quality

FORT MYERS, FL, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT MYERS, Fla. [October 12, 2026] – TeleSpecialists, a physician-owned provider of teleneurology and telepsychiatry services, reached 2 million patient encounters on Friday, October 9, 2026, marking a significant milestone in its mission to expand access to timely, high-quality specialty care.

The achievement reflects a dramatic acceleration in the company's growth. TeleSpecialists reached its first million encounters in late 2023, approximately nine and a half years after beginning operations in 2014. Less than three years later, the company has doubled that total, reaching its second million more than three times faster than its first.

The pace continues to accelerate. In October, TeleSpecialists is averaging more than 1,200 patient encounters per day - reflecting the growing role virtual specialty care plays in helping hospitals meet patient needs.

Today, TeleSpecialists partners with nearly 500 hospitals across 36 states, connecting patients with more than 200 board-certified specialists who provide care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Its services span emergency, inpatient and outpatient neurology and psychiatry, helping hospitals address specialist access gaps, accelerate clinical decision-making and treat patients without transferring them elsewhere.

“Two million encounters represent far more than a measure of our growth,” said Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, chief executive officer of TeleSpecialists.“Behind every encounter is a patient who needed specialized care, a hospital team working to deliver it and a TeleSpecialists physician supported by an extraordinary team of professionals. As we look toward our next million encounters, our focus remains on expanding access, advancing innovation and ensuring that growth never comes at the expense of clinical quality.”

The 2 million milestone includes encounters across TeleSpecialists' emergency neurology, inpatient neurology, electroencephalography and psychiatry services. Outpatient neurology and cognitive care encounters are not included in the calculation, meaning the company's overall care volume exceeds 2 million.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is a physician-founded, physician-owned and physician-led digital health company providing neurology and psychiatry services to hospitals nationwide. Since 2014, the company has helped healthcare organizations of all sizes, from critical access hospitals to major health systems, deliver timely specialty care while keeping patients close to home. Learn more at tstelemed.com.

CONTACT: Liza Fernandez TeleSpecialists 3056468030...