Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date
The company will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Individuals who wish to participate in the teleconference should dial +1 785-424-1631 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 521052.
A listen-only simulcast of the teleconference can be accessed at: , by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the teleconference will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on November 3, 2026. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-0662, passcode 521052. The replay also will be available on the company's website.
About Transocean
Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.
Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment floaters.
Analyst Contact:
Sarah Davidson
+1 713-232-7217
Media Contact:
Kristina Mays
+1 713-232-7734
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