ATTEN TECHNOLOGY Appoints Hoa Nguyen As Chief Executive Officer

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATTEN TECHNOLOGY, a leading manufacturer of industrial soldering and rework stations, today announced the appointment of Hoa Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).In this role, Mr. Nguyen will lead ATTEN TECHNOLOGY's global organization, assuming full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility across North America, Asia, and Europe. He will drive the company's global growth strategy, accelerate product innovation, strengthen operational excellence, and advance the development of customer-centric solutions that deliver lasting value.Mr. Nguyen's appointment reflects ATTEN TECHNOLOGY's commitment to technological advancement, operational excellence, and long-term profitable growth. Under his leadership, the company will focus on combining engineering excellence, disciplined execution, and closer customer collaboration to develop innovative, high-performance soldering and rework solutions for the evolving needs of the global electronics manufacturing industry.Since joining ATTEN TECHNOLOGY in February 2025, Mr. Nguyen has demonstrated strong leadership by aligning and coaching teams across international markets, strengthening organizational capabilities, and driving execution against strategic goals and business objectives. His leadership will accelerate new product introduction (NPI), expand the company's global market presence, and establish ATTEN TECHNOLOGY as a recognized leader in industrial soldering and rework solutions.Prior to joining ATTEN TECHNOLOGY, Mr. Nguyen spent more than 26 years at OK International, where he built an extensive career in engineering, research and development, and technology leadership. He joined the company in 1998 as Director of Research and Development and subsequently served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for 10 years. Throughout his career, Mr. Nguyen has combined hands-on engineering expertise with strategic product development and organizational leadership. As a global patent holder, he brings a unique blend of technical innovation and business vision, with experience spanning the full spectrum of soldering technology-from fundamental applications and electronic components to product architecture, integrated system development, and commercialization.Mr. Nguyen holds dual bachelor's degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Irvine, and a master's degree from Columbia University.Board of DirectorsATTEN TECHNOLOGY

Bryan Cao

Atten Technology

+1 714-462-2872

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ATTEN TECHNOLOGY Appoints Hoa Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Atten Technology Inc. October 12, 2026, 20:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.