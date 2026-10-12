A rendering by Pinkard Construction shows the new AllHealth Network Crisis and Recovery Center.

CANCELED - AllHealth Network's 10/19 groundbreaking ceremony has been canceled due to shifting construction timeline.

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AllHealth Network has canceled the groundbreaking ceremony for its planned Crisis and Recovery Center in Centennial, scheduled for Monday, October 19. The decision follows shifts in the project's construction timeline.AllHealth Network remains committed to the vision for the center. As plans progress and timelines become clearer, the organization will revisit an appropriate date to gather and celebrate this milestone.Click here to learn more about the planned Crisis and Recovery Center and the services it is expected to provide.

Alicia Clark

AllHealth Network

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CANCELED - AllHealth Network Breaks Ground on New Behavioral Health Crisis and Recovery Center News Provided By AllHealth Network October 12, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.