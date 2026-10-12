Bonaventure Opens Sales Office For New Senior Living Community In Corvallis, Oregon

Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure at Corvallis rendering

Prospective Residents Can Now Preview Floor Plans, Renderings, and Finishes Ahead of the Community's 2027 Opening

- Chloe Gray, sales & marketing director, BonaventureCORVALLIS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bonaventure Senior Living, a premier Pacific Northwest senior living provider, has opened a sales office for Bonaventure at Corvallis, its new retirement living, assisted living, and memory care community now under construction at 2700 NW Kings Blvd. To accommodate strong early interest from area families, the sales office is opening well ahead of the community's anticipated late-2027 opening.At the sales office, visitors can review floor plans, building renderings, design boards, and actual community finishes, and get answers about the services, features, amenities, and lifestyle options that will define daily life at the new community. Prospective residents and their families can also join the priority interest list for early access to apartment selection and pre-opening events.The Bonaventure at Corvallis sales office is located on-site in the sales trailer located at 2700 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis, OR 97330. The office is open 8am-5pm. To schedule a visit or request information, call 541-829-4100 or visit .“We're seeing tremendous enthusiasm from Corvallis families who have been waiting for a senior living option of this caliber,” said Chloe Gray, sales & marketing director, Bonaventure.“Opening the sales office now gives residents and their loved ones the chance to be part of the community from the very beginning - choosing their apartment, shaping their lifestyle, and getting to know our team long before move-in day.”A New Standard for Retirement LivingBonaventure at Corvallis represents a new standard for retirement living, pairing an outstanding Willamette Valley location with the amenities and services that support an engaging senior lifestyle. Upon completion, the 163,000-square-foot, four-story community will offer 62 retirement living, 62 assisted living, and 27 memory care apartments in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans - each featuring a modern kitchenette, individually controlled climate system, emergency call system, and home-like finishes.A Full Continuum of CareThe community will offer a comprehensive range of living options designed to meet residents where they are and adapt to their changing needs over time - from retirement living for active seniors who want to downsize while enjoying resort-style amenities, to assisted living that provides personalized support while promoting dignity and independence, to memory care featuring Bonaventure's innovative Life Stations approach for residents living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.Bonaventure's signature Life Stations create familiar, themed environments from an Artists Station and Gardening Station to a Classic Ice Cream Parlor that tap into residents' long-term memories, reduce anxiety, and provide a sense of purpose throughout the day.Resort-Style AmenitiesResidents will enjoy restaurant-style dining with chef-prepared meals, a welcoming bistro, an on-site golf simulator, a fully equipped fitness center, a theater room, a full-service salon and barber shop, a library and activity spaces, and beautifully landscaped courtyards, along with scheduled transportation and weekly housekeeping and laundry services.Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Corvallis offers an ideal setting for senior living, with a mild climate, abundant outdoor recreation, strong healthcare infrastructure, and a vibrant cultural scene - giving families throughout the mid-valley an expanded option for high-quality senior care.For more information about Bonaventure at Corvallis, or to join the interest list for priority notification, visit .About Bonaventure Senior LivingBonaventure Senior Living is a Pacific Northwest-founded, family-owned provider of retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities in Oregon and Washington. With a mission rooted in quality of life, Bonaventure creates personalized care plans tailored to each resident's needs, interests, and goals. The company's communities foster meaningful connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to thrive. For more information, visit .

Stacia Kirby

Kirby Communications

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Bonaventure Opens Sales Office for New Senior Living Community in Corvallis, Oregon News Provided By Kirby Communications October 12, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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