Lifevantage Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) (“LifeVantage” or the“Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors granted inducement awards to Terrence Moorehead, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, under the Company's 2026 New Employee Long-Term Incentive Plan. The awards were granted pursuant to the key executive benefits agreement between the Company and Mr. Moorehead, dated as of April 15, 2026, as an inducement material to Mr. Moorehead's employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The awards were granted on October 7, 2026 and consist of (i) a grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 128,824 shares of the Company's common stock, which will vest in three equal annual installments starting on the one-year anniversary of their grant date and (ii) a grant of performance-based restricted stock units (“PSUs”) representing 193,237 shares of the Company's common stock at target (or up to 289,855 shares if maximum performance is achieved), which will vest based on the achievement of certain revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin targets during a 3.5-year performance period, in each case, subject to continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the MindBody GLP-1 System®, the comprehensive gut activator P84, the Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit

Investor Relations Contacts:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

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