Ernexa Therapeutics To Participate In Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live video webcast with Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Christopher Rohde, developer of the technology underlying Ernexa's platform and member of Ernexa's Scientific Advisory Board; and Dr. Robert Pierce, Chief Scientific Officer, on Thursday, October 15th at 4:00 PM ET

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CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers, today announced that Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Christopher Rohde, member of Ernexa's Scientific Advisory Board, and developer of the technology underlying Ernexa's platform; and Dr. Robert Pierce, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the segment, Mr. Luther, Dr. Rohde and Dr. Pierce will provide a corporate overview and business outlook, highlighting the science underlying Ernexa's cell therapy platform and the advancement of lead candidate ERNA-101 toward clinical development. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A webcast replay will become available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company's development plans, visit

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers. Ernexa's core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa's allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company's lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. The company's initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer, with the potential to address multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company's lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

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