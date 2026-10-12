Healthcare Realty Trust Releases Eighth Corporate Responsibility Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) today released its eighth annual Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the Company's 2025 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments. The report outlines the Company's progress toward its stated key performance indicators, environmental performance, and disclosures that align with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Healthcare Realty's 2025 achievements include:



Awarded GRESB's Green Star rating, earning a score of 75 on its 2025 GRESB assessment

For the sixth consecutive year, received GRESB's Public Disclosure rating of“A” for transparency in public reporting on sustainability practices

Decreased Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 8.6%, energy consumption by 1.3%, and water consumption by 2.3% over the 2022 baseline

Completed two LEED-certified developments, a 106,000 square foot building in Nashville, TN, certified in April 2025, and a 101,000 square foot building in Fort Worth, TX, certified in May 2026. Achieved our green building certification goal, reaching 12% of our portfolio, totaling 5.7 million square feet



“2025 was a transformational year for Healthcare Realty, and the progress we've made since launching our Strategic Plan demonstrates the impact of sharper portfolio management, stronger operations, and greater financial discipline,” said Peter Scott, President and CEO.“At the same time, we continued to advance our commitment to responsible stewardship by reducing our environmental impact, investing in our people and properties, and strengthening the partnerships that help health systems deliver high-quality outpatient care.”

Healthcare Realty's 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report includes data for properties over which the Company held operational control and authority to exercise investment decisions during the reporting year. The report and additional information about the Company's corporate responsibility performance and policies can be found on its website at .

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is the largest public, pure-play owner, operator and developer of medical outpatient buildings in the United States.

Additional information regarding the Company can be found at .

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