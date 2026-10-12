DUOL DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Duolingo Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On December 7, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Duolingo between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Duolingo, Inc. ("“Duolingo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DUOL) and reminds investors of the December 7, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Daily Active User (“DAU”) growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; and (iv) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and“product improvements” that“get improved retention,” Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.

On November 5, 2025, the Company reported its third quarter ("3Q") financial results, revealing another sequential decline in DAU growth to 36%, a substantial drop from 49% in 1Q 2025 and 40% during 2Q 2025, and announced a long-term strategy change to pivot away from monetization and towards improving quality of teaching and prioritizing long-term DAU growth. On this news, Duolingo's stock price fell $66.28, or 25%, to close at $193.74 per share on November 6, 2025.

On January 12, 2026, Duolingo announced that its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Matthew Skaruppa ("Skaruppa"), had resigned, and provided limited, preliminary fourth quarter ("4Q") 2025 operating metrics revealing DAU growth of only 30% - nearly six points of additional deceleration from 3Q 2025. On this news, Duolingo's stock price fell $14.92, or 8.5%, to close at $161.74 per share on January 12, 2026.

On February 26, 2026, after the market closed, Duolingo announced its 4Q 2025 financial results, confirmed the slowdown in DAU growth, and revealed material negative impacts on 2026 bookings, DAU growth rates, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, with 2026 DAU growth guidance of only 20% accompanied by lower bookings and less profitability. On this news, Duolingo's stock price fell $16.45, or 14%, to close at $101 per share on February 27, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Duolingo's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Duolingo class action, go to /DUOL call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Duolingo Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Duolingo securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Duolingo, Inc. made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period regarding the company's daily active user ("DAU") growth and the drivers of its business performance. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants knew that deliberate increases in ad volume, subscription upsells, and other friction in the free user experience were negatively impacting DAU growth rates, a dynamic that Duolingo's own rigorous A/B testing allegedly confirmed. The lawsuit further alleges that rapidly generated AI content was worsening product quality and undermining the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance, contrary to defendants' public statements touting content and product improvements as drivers of sustained growth and strong user retention. Investors allegedly were not told that Duolingo's internal testing had demonstrated these adverse trends until a series of corrective disclosures caused the company's stock price to decline significantly.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) securities between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit. Participation in the litigation is not limited to those who apply to serve as lead plaintiff; any eligible class member may share in any recovery that may be obtained on behalf of the class. Investors who believe they purchased Duolingo securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss are encouraged to review the complaint and consult with counsel to understand their rights and options.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including decisions about litigation strategy and any settlement. The lead plaintiff is typically the class member with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who also meets certain adequacy and typicality requirements under the federal securities laws. Any investor who purchased Duolingo securities during the Class Period and wishes to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion with the court no later than the lead plaintiff deadline specified in the notice. Importantly, investors are not required to serve as lead plaintiff in order to be a member of the class or to share in any recovery that may result from the litigation.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Duolingo securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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