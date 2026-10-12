Star Gold Corp., To Present At The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 14Th

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB:SRGZ) based in Nevada, focused on developing scalable, high-margin gold and silver assets today announced that Lindsay Gorrill, Chairman and CEO will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 14, 2026.

DATE: October 14

TIME: 1:30 PM

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Announces new economic assessment projecting a net present value (NPV) at a 5% discount rate of $122 million, based on gold at $4,000/oz and silver at $60/oz, compared with the Company's current market capitalization of approximately $32 million.

Appoints Tom Power as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Advances toward production as the Company continues to progress toward filing its Plan of Operations.



About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) is an emerging precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada. The 100%-owned Longstreet Project spans approximately 2,600 acres, comprising 137 unpatented mining claims and 5 additional unpatented claims held under lease with an option to purchase. Star Gold is strategically advancing the technical studies and documentation required to support a potential Environmental Impact Statement and move toward production, with a commitment to responsible exploration and sustainable development. For more information, visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Star Gold Corp

Lindsay Gorrill

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

(208) 664-5066

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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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