Navitas Collaborates With NVIDIA On 800 V-To-12 V Power Delivery Board For Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-generation 24 kW power delivery board converts 800 VDC directly to 12 VDC in a single stage, eliminating the 50 V IBC power stage, boosting system efficiency and reducing board space. The solution will be showcased in the NVIDIA AI Factory MGX Ecosystem partner display area at OCP

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies, today announced its latest 24 kW, 800 V-to-12 V DC-DC power delivery board (PDB), powered by GaNFastTM technology and developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, to support the NVIDIA MGX ecosystem and advance 800 VDC power architectures for AI data centers. The new PDB is planned to be featured on NVIDIA's AI Factory MGX Wall partner display area at OCP Global Summit 2026.

This latest 24 kW, 800 V-to-12 V PDB extends Navitas' portfolio of 800 VDC AI data-center platforms, building on the previously announced 20 kW, 800 V-to-6 V PDB developed in collaboration with NVIDIA. These solutions advance the core strategic focus of the Navitas 2.0 transformation to accelerate the replacement of legacy silicon with next-generation GaN and SiC high-power technologies across AI infrastructure, from Grid-to-xPU.

The PDB is capable of delivering 24 kW with a target efficiency of 97% at full load and a power density exceeding 2,000 W/in3, providing power for the entire compute tray. Designed in NVIDIA's latest 400 mm × 60 mm form factor, the PDB can be integrated onto the compute motherboard as close as possible to the xPUs, minimizing power-delivery losses and supporting high-power demands.

The single-stage architecture converts 800 VDC directly to 12 VDC, eliminating the existing 50 V-to-12 V IBC conversion stage and delivering 12 V directly to the voltage regulator module (VRM) that powers the xPU. This simplified power architecture improves system efficiency and reliability while reducing power losses, board space and overall power-delivery complexity.

The power architecture incorporates 16 × NV6034 (650 V, 18 mΩ) GaNFastTM FETs on the primary side, configured in a stacked half-bridge topology and featuring Navitas' latest dual-cooled DFN 8 × 8 package.

“The next era of AI will be defined not only by how much compute we can create but by our ability to deliver the power needed to unleash its full potential,” said Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas.“Our collaboration with NVIDIA is breaking the AI infrastructure power wall by reimagining power delivery from 800 VDC to the GPU. This next-generation 24 kW solution demonstrates how GaNFastTM technology can eliminate power-conversion stages, increase efficiency and power density, and bring power closer to the GPU.”

Navitas' portfolio of 800 VDC AI data-center platforms provides customers with greater flexibility to select the optimal intermediate-bus voltage and VRM architecture for their point-of-load power requirements.

The 800 V-to-12 V PDB is planned to be showcased at the NVIDIA AI Factory MGX Wall partner display area at OCP Global Summit 2026. For more information, please contact your Navitas representative or email ....

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies for AI infrastructure, including data centers and energy and grid systems, as well as additional markets such as high-performance computing and industrial electrification. Collectively, these technologies address the complete grid-to-xPU power architecture, breaking the AI infrastructure power wall and enabling higher efficiency, greater power density, and increased performance across the entire power chain. Navitas' GaNFastTM FETs deliver industry-leading power density, efficiency, and high-speed performance, while GaNFastTM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection to enable faster, more efficient power conversion, leading to smaller and more reliable systems. The GeneSiCTM portfolio combines proprietary trench-assisted planar (TAP) SiC technology with leading-edge discrete packaging and SiCPAKTM power modules to deliver industry-leading efficiency, ruggedness and performance. ClarosTM IVR technologies extend power delivery directly to the xPU, enabling customers to implement vertical power delivery (VPD) and embedded power delivery (EPD) architectures with high-density power conversion beneath or within millimeters of the processor, minimizing power-delivery losses and impedance while enabling ultra-fast transient response, higher efficiency and maximum power density. Navitas has over 450 patents issued or pending and is a leader in 800 VDC and the advanced AI power infrastructure ecosystem.

Navitas®, GaNFast®, GeneSiCTM, ClarosTM, SiCPAK®, GaNSafe®, DrGaNTM, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“we expect” or“are expected to be,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas and, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties. Our businesses are subject to certain risks that could materially and adversely affect our respective business, financial condition, results of operations, or the value of our securities. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of these risks, as discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Navitas Semiconductor

Vipin Bothra

...

Navitas Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

Shelton Group

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at