Scott Zack's Creek Equity Publishes Investment Principles And Outlines Focus On Founder-Led Michigan Businesses

Creek Equity, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Bloomfield Hills private investment company seeks essential-service companies with $1 million to $10 million of EBITDA

- Scott Zack, Owner, Creek EquityBLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creek Equity, the private investment company owned and led by Michigan entrepreneur Scott Zack, today published its Investment Principles and launched a new website at creekequity detailing how the firm builds, invests in, and grows companies.Creek Equity invests its own capital rather than a fund's, which allows it to hold businesses for the long term and to move when a decision is right. The firm works in three ways: founding new companies, backing founders at the earliest stages, and acquiring established businesses with loyal customers and room to grow."Michigan has more good businesses and more capable operators than it has patient capital," said Scott Zack, owner of Creek Equity. "We want to be the partner a founder or a family can call when they are ready for what comes next, and then stay for the long haul."Investment focusCreek Equity's published criteria center on:- Essential-service businesses with durable, recurring revenue- Established companies generating $1 million to $10 million of EBITDA, and earlier-stage ventures with a proven customer need- Founder-led and family-owned companies run by people of integrity and discipline- Control positions as a rule, with meaningful minority stakes where a founder prefers a partner to a buyer- A reach across business services, logistics, the built environment, and consumer brandsThe firm operates under a written Investment Policy Statement adopted by its Investment Committee. Capital is held in tiers with distinct purposes, from multi-generational core holdings to a liquidity reserve, and every direct investment goes to the Committee with a written memo.PortfolioCompanies Creek Equity has founded, acquired, or backed include Avenix Medical Group, a healthcare supply chain partner for hospitals and health systems; Avenix Solutions Group, a procurement and supply chain partner for automotive, healthcare, and hospitality; Movanti Group, a transparent pass-through pharmacy benefit manager for employers and unions; Blue Cypress, the firm's real estate investment arm; Total Routing Solutions, a routing and logistics services company; and Creek Capital Advisors, its advisory affiliate.About Scott ZackScott Zack is the owner of Creek Equity and has spent more than two decades starting, buying, and running companies in Michigan. He attended The Ohio State University, where he played forward on the Buckeyes men's basketball team, and credits team sports with shaping how he builds companies: preparation, accountability, and the right people in the right roles. He writes about building and investing in businesses at scottzack.About Creek EquityCreek Equity LLC is a private investment company in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan that founds, funds, and acquires businesses. Founders, owners considering a sale or partner, and advisers with a business that fits can reach the firm at creekequity.

Scott Zack

Creek Equity

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Scott Zack's Creek Equity Publishes Investment Principles and Outlines Focus on Founder-Led Michigan Businesses News Provided By Creek Equity October 12, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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