Leonardo DRS CEO John Baylouny Receives AUSA John W. Dixon Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes distinguished industrial service and contributions to national defense

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that John Baylouny, the company's president and chief executive officer, received the Association of the United States Army's John W. Dixon Award during the 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition.









Established in 1989, the John W. Dixon Award recognizes distinguished service in the industrial community resulting in outstanding contributions to national defense. The annual award honors leaders whose work has made a lasting impact on the U.S. Army, the defense industrial base and the nation's security.

Baylouny brings more than 35 years of aerospace and defense industry experience, including more than 15 years in executive leadership roles. He became president and chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS in January 2026 after serving as the company's chief operating officer since 2018.

During Baylouny's executive leadership tenure-first as chief operating officer and now as president and chief executive officer-Leonardo DRS has continued to strengthen Army readiness, survivability, and operational advantage for Soldiers through innovative solutions supporting counter-UAS, air and missile defense, precision munitions, and the Army's migration to Next Generation Command and Control. DRS supplies cutting-edge technologies, including advanced cooled and uncooled electro-optical/infrared products for soldier, ground-vehicle, and airborne applications; ground- and air-platform survivability equipment; edge mission-computing and rugged display systems; integrated counter-UAS mission packages; missile-launcher, targeting, seeker, and tracker systems; mortar fire control; and test and diagnostics, power-management, and power-distribution solutions for combat platforms. These products are deployed across a diverse portfolio of Army platforms and weapon systems, including the Abrams, Bradley, AMPV, Joint Assault Bridge; and Paladin combat vehicles; Apache, Black Hawk, and Chinook helicopters; the SGT Stout/M-LIDS air-defense and counter-UAS systems; JLTV and Infantry Squad Vehicle fleets; and THAAD, Javelin, TOW II, HIMARS, and PATRIOT missile programs-helping the Army field, sustain, and modernize formations for future operations.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the John W. Dixon Award from the Association of the United States Army,” said John Baylouny, president and chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS.“This recognition reflects the commitment and expertise of the entire DRS team, as well as the trust our Army customers place in us to rapidly deliver mission-ready technologies that provide a decisive capability edge for America's Soldiers. We remain focused on advancing the capabilities of our armed forces so they can strengthen national security, meet the challenges of an increasingly complex operational environment - prevail and return home safely.”

Baylouny has also supported AUSA's Greater Los Angeles Chapter for many years, contributing his time and expertise to strengthen chapter programs, expand industry engagement and foster connections between the Army and the defense industrial base. He serves as an adviser to the chapter's annual Space Symposium and supports its Army Ball and“Give a Soldier a Night Out” program.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Camilla Yanushevsky

Director, Investor Relations

+1 571 309 8216

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Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Charles Jones

Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 571-737-8800

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at