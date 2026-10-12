Las Vegas Has Some Of The Hardest Tap Water In America, And Plumbers Say It's Costing Homeowners Water Heater Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. Cool is urging Las Vegas Valley homeowners to check their water heaters before winter, as scale from very hard water cuts efficiency and equipment life.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most people who live in the Las Vegas Valley already know their tap water is hard. They see it on shower doors, on faucets and on the bottom of the kettle. What far fewer people know is what that same mineral content is doing inside the one appliance they never look at: the water heater. Dr. Cool, a Las Vegas HVAC and plumbing company serving Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City, is encouraging homeowners across the valley to have their water heaters inspected this autumn, before winter puts the heaviest demand of the year on them.Las Vegas water comes from the Colorado River by way of Lake Mead, and it picks up calcium and magnesium along the way. According to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the result is water with a hardness of roughly 290 parts per million, or about 17 grains per gallon, which the district classifies as very hard. The minerals are not a health concern, and the district is clear on that point. The issue is what happens when very hard water is heated, day after day, inside a steel tank.When hard water is heated, the dissolved minerals settle out as scale. In a storage water heater that scale collects on the bottom of the tank, directly above the burner, or coats the heating element on an electric unit. The layer acts as insulation in exactly the wrong place: the burner runs longer to push heat through it, the tank runs hotter than it should, and the metal underneath is under more stress than it was designed for.The clearest independent measure of what this costs comes from a 2009 study carried out by the Battelle Memorial Institute for the Water Quality Research Foundation. Researchers ran gas storage water heaters on hard and softened water under identical conditions and tracked efficiency over the equivalent of years of household use. On hard water, the heaters accumulated more than a pound of scale a year and their efficiency fell measurably within two years of equivalent service. On softened water, scale build-up was close to zero and efficiency stayed flat for the life of the unit. Over a heater's lifetime, the study put the efficiency loss from hard water at 4% for water of 5 grains per gallon, rising to more than 25% at 30 grains. Las Vegas, at around 17 grains, sits near the middle of that range. Tankless heaters fared worse: on hard water they needed descaling after only 1.6 years of equivalent use, by which point efficiency had dropped from 80% to 72%.The money involved is not small. The U.S. Department of Energy puts water heating at between 14 and 18% of the average household utility bill, the second largest energy expense in an American home. A heater that has lost a tenth of its efficiency to scale adds to that bill every month without the homeowner noticing. The Department of Energy also gives a storage water heater an expected life of 10 to 15 years, and in a very hard water area the lower end of that range is far more common. The units that fail early tend to fail the same way: rumbling or popping as water boils through the scale layer, longer recovery times after a shower, and eventually a leak where the tank wall has corroded. By then the choice is no longer between water heater repair in Las Vegas and waiting; it is a replacement, often on the coldest day of the year.Dr. Cool is recommending three things for homeowners in the valley. The first is an annual flush of the tank to clear loose sediment before it hardens, a short job for a plumber and a worthwhile one for any household on municipal water. The second is a professional inspection of any heater more than six years old, with particular attention to the anode rod, which protects the tank from corrosion and is often spent well before its owner knows it. Where a tank is already corroded or more than a decade old, a planned Las Vegas water heater installation in autumn is far less disruptive than an emergency one in January. The third, for households that want to deal with the cause rather than the symptom, is to look at water softener and water filtration systems in Las Vegas, which the Battelle study found all but eliminate scale and keep a heater running at the efficiency it was built for.Water heaters work hardest in winter, when incoming water is coldest and the tank has further to raise it, so a unit already struggling under a layer of scale is most likely to give out in the months when a cold shower is least welcome. That is why the company is asking homeowners to act now rather than in the new year.Dr. Cool provides heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, duct services, water heater repair and installation, water softener installation and water filtration across the Las Vegas Valley, including Summerlin, Centennial Hills, Aliante, Green Valley, Anthem, Seven Hills, Inspirada, Lake Las Vegas, MacDonald Ranch and Sun City Aliante. The company offers same-day service and emergency repairs, and homeowners can book an appointment by calling (702) 873-1800.

Emma Sivess

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Las Vegas Has Some of the Hardest Tap Water in America, and Plumbers Say It's Costing Homeowners Water Heater Life News Provided By Unlimited Content October 12, 2026, 19:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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