Driftwood Builders Roofing Wins ACG Austin/San Antonio 2026 Deal Of The Year Award

Deal of the year

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Hail Damage Roof replacement Austin Texas

Austin-area roofing company recognized by ACG Austin/San Antonio for its acquisition and continued growth under new ownership.

- Nicholas RileyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AUSTIN, Texas - October 2026 - Driftwood Builders Roofing has been named the winner of the 2026 ACG Austin/San Antonio Deal of the Year Award, recognizing the ownership transition that kept a longtime Central Texas roofing and exterior construction company locally owned while positioning it for its next chapter of growth.The award was presented by ACG Austin/San Antonio on September 16, 2026, at the Headliners Club in Austin.Founded in 2005 by Todd Munsinger, Driftwood Builders Roofing has served Central Texas homeowners and businesses for more than 20 years and has completed approximately 3,700 projects.When Munsinger decided to transition ownership, the company ultimately took a different path from many home-service businesses that have been acquired by large national platforms. Driftwood Builders Roofing was acquired in 2025 by Nicholas Riley through Ponderosa Capital LLC, allowing the company to remain independently and locally owned.Riley had grown up working in home services before earning his CPA and spending roughly nine years in strategy consulting. The acquisition gave him the opportunity to combine that experience with a longtime interest in entrepreneurship and local service businesses.“Our goal has never been to erase what made Driftwood successful,” Riley said.“We want to build on the reputation Todd created, invest in our people, deepen our local relationships, and make the company stronger for the next 20 years.”Since the acquisition, Driftwood Builders Roofing has continued expanding its roofing and exterior construction capabilities throughout Central Texas. The company provides roof replacement in Austin, roof repairs, hail and storm damage inspections, standing seam metal roofing, tile roofing, commercial roofing, siding, windows, gutters, exterior painting and other exterior improvements.The company is a GAF Master Eliteroofing contractor and a James Hardie siding contractor. As part of its continued growth, Driftwood has also expanded its focus on James Hardie siding in Austin and surrounding Central Texas communities.In addition to expanding services, Driftwood has invested heavily in homeowner education. The company publishes resources designed to help homeowners understand roofing materials, insurance claims, contractor selection and pricing, including a detailed guide explaining how much a roof replacement costs in Austin.The 2026 Deal of the Year recognition is especially meaningful to the company because Driftwood's growth has been built on relationships throughout Central Texas.The company estimates that roughly 80% of its marketing budget is reinvested with local businesses, organizations and community partners. Driftwood works with local media, participates in referral partnerships, supports community organizations and seeks opportunities to keep more of its spending within the communities it serves.“Our belief is simple: local businesses helped build Driftwood, so Driftwood should help support local businesses,” Riley said.The company has also focused on preserving the relationships established during its first two decades in business. Many of its supplier, trade, referral and community relationships extend back years, and the current leadership team has made maintaining those partnerships a priority.For Riley, the ACG award represents recognition not just of the acquisition itself, but of the transition from one local owner to the next.“Todd spent nearly 20 years building this company,” Riley said.“Being trusted with the next chapter is something we take seriously. This award is an incredible milestone, but our focus is on what we do from here.”Driftwood Builders Roofing plans to continue expanding throughout Austin, San Antonio and surrounding Central Texas communities while maintaining its locally owned identity.The company's long-term goal is to become one of the most trusted exterior contractors in Central Texas while continuing to invest in employees, trade partners, community relationships and homeowner education.“We want to prove that a local contractor can grow without losing the relationships and community connection that made it successful in the first place,” Riley said.About Driftwood Builders RoofingFounded in 2005, Driftwood Builders Roofing is a locally owned Central Texas roofing and exterior construction company serving homeowners and businesses throughout the Austin and San Antonio areas. Services include residential and commercial roofing, roof repair, storm damage restoration, siding, windows, gutters, exterior painting and other exterior improvements.

Nicholas Riley

Driftwood Builders Roofing

+1 512-807-0001

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Driftwood Builders Roofing Wins ACG Austin/San Antonio 2026 Deal of the Year Award News Provided By Driftwood Builders Roofing October 12, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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