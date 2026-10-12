Euclid Chemical To Showcase Concrete Expertise At 2026 Tilt-Up Convention & Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemical products for the concrete and masonry construction industry, will exhibit at the 2026 Tilt-Up Convention on October 21–23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

Hosted by the Tilt-Up Concrete Association, this convention gives contractors, engineers, architects and other industry professionals an opportunity to gain practical insight into the latest technologies, construction methods and performance strategies shaping tilt-up construction. By bringing together technical experts and practitioners, it helps attendees identify ways to improve project efficiency, solve field challenges and deliver higher-performing concrete structures.

Euclid Chemical will exhibit at booth #208, where attendees can connect with subject matter experts from the company's team and learn more about solutions designed to support concrete performance, durability, efficiency and quality across construction applications.

“The Tilt-Up Convention provides an excellent opportunity to connect with the contractors, engineers and other professionals who are helping shape the future of tilt-up construction,” said Chris French, director of construction products marketing and key accounts at Euclid Chemical.“We're excited to exchange ideas, learn more about the challenges professionals are running into in the field, and share our expertise that can help support successful projects.”

In addition to exhibiting, several industry experts from Euclid's team will participate in the Tilt-Up Supervisor and Technician Certification Exam during the convention. This certification reflects Euclid Chemical's continued commitment to professional development, technical knowledge and supporting high standards throughout the concrete construction industry.

“Investing in our people is an important part of how we support our customers and the broader industry we're a part of,” French said.“Having members of our team pursue tilt-up certification demonstrates our commitment to continually expanding our knowledge and expertise so we can provide meaningful technical support and solutions to our customers.”

Attendees of the 2026 Tilt-Up Convention & Expo are invited to visit Euclid Chemical at booth #208 to meet the team, discuss current projects and challenges, and learn more about the company's solutions designed specifically for tilt-up concrete construction.

Media and industry professionals can explore Euclid Chemical's press kit for additional information on company initiatives, technical resources and upcoming industry events.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Its expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at .

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