Totalmed Unifies Workforce Solutions Under One Brand Following 2025 Merger With TNAA

Following its merger with TNAA, TotalMed brings staffing, workforce management and technology solutions together under one unified brand.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expanded portfolio brings staffing, workforce solutions and technology capabilities together under the TotalMed nameTotalMed, a national workforce solutions company serving the health industry, today announced the next phase of its evolution following the merger of TotalMed and Travel Nurse Across America (TNAA) last year. Moving forward, TotalMed and its family of workforce solutions businesses will operate under the TotalMed name, bringing the organization's broad range of staffing, workforce and technology capabilities together under one unified brand.The merger brought together two established organizations with complementary expertise, talent, technology and relationships across the health industry. Since the combination, TotalMed has been focused on integrating the businesses and creating a more connected organization for its employees, candidates, clients and partners.Historically, the organization's capabilities have been represented through multiple businesses and brands, including TNAA, SimpliFi, Staffency, StaffBot and Clarify Analytics. While each brought specialized expertise and solutions to the organization, the breadth of what the combined company could offer was not always clear to the market.The move to a unified TotalMed brand is designed to simplify that experience and make it easier for employees, candidates, clients and partners to understand the full range of capabilities available through one organization.“Over the past year, we have brought together exceptional people, capabilities and expertise from across our organization,” said Tammy Browning, Chief Executive Officer of TotalMed.“Bringing our two brands together under TotalMed is the next step in making that combined strength easier for our clients to access. Our goal is a seamless experience-making it simpler to work with us, find the right workforce solutions and benefit from the expertise of our entire organization. Together, we are building one connected organization with the scale, expertise and technology to deliver more for our employees, candidates, clients and partners.”Today, TotalMed supports organizations across the full health industry, from research and clinical trials to pharmaceuticals and life sciences, hospitals and health systems, and the non-clinical functions that support healthcare delivery. This breadth reflects the company's vision to be the most trusted partner in advancing Total Health.TotalMed's staffing capabilities span travel nursing and allied health, local and per diem staffing, permanent placement, locum tenens and advanced practitioners, strike and crisis staffing, life sciences staffing, health plan staffing and non-clinical healthcare staffing. This enables TotalMed to support organizations with talent across clinical, specialized and non-clinical workforce needs.Beyond staffing, TotalMed provides comprehensive enterprise workforce solutions that help organizations build, manage, and optimize their workforce. As a Managed Service Provider (MSP), TotalMed offers staffing, float pool management, RPO, IC 1099, SOW, headcount tracking, payroll, BPO, and direct sourcing.“Healthcare organizations are facing a growing range of workforce challenges, and finding a new partner for every new need is time-consuming and comes with no guarantee of success,” said James Quick, President of Workforce Solutions at TotalMed.“Our goal is to make that easier. By bringing our capabilities together under TotalMed, our clients can access a broader range of workforce expertise through a partner they already know and trust. We want TotalMed to be the partner our clients turn to whenever they face a workforce challenge - whether they need talent, technology, workforce management or a broader strategy - and know we can bring the right capabilities together to help them solve it.”Technology will remain a critical component of the company's strategy. Stogo is TotalMed's workforce tech stack, bringing together technology designed to help organizations manage and optimize their workforce through solutions including Vendor Management System (VMS) capabilities, Float Pool Management, reporting and analytics, and other technology-enabled workforce tools.The evolution to one TotalMed brand is grounded in the company's mission, vision and values. TotalMed's mission is 'Improving lives through talent solutions powered by innovation, trust, and human connection,' and its vision is to be 'the most trusted partner in advancing Total Health.'The company's three core values, We Build Trust, We Move Forward and We Lead with Care, reflect its approach to serving employees, candidates, clients and partners.“Our mission and values provide a common foundation for everything we are building,” said Browning.“We have an opportunity to combine the best of our organizations while creating something even greater for the people and communities we serve. This is about more than a name. It is about creating a clear, connected TotalMed that is ready for what comes next.”The unified brand represents the next phase of TotalMed's growth following the merger and reflects the company's broader ambition to serve as a comprehensive workforce solutions partner across the health industry.About TotalMedTotalMed is a national workforce solutions company serving organizations across the health industry. The company provides comprehensive workforce solutions spanning travel, local, per diem, permanent, strike and crisis staffing, life sciences, health plans, locum tenens, non-clinical healthcare, managed services, recruitment process outsourcing, workforce consulting and technology-enabled workforce solutions.TotalMed's mission is to improve lives through talent solutions powered by innovation, trust and human connection, with a vision to be the most trusted partner in advancing Total Health.Learn more at TotalMed.

Nichole Vaux

TotalMed

+1 (561) 801-2851

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TotalMed Unifies Workforce Solutions Under One Brand Following 2025 Merger with TNAA News Provided By TotalMed October 12, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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