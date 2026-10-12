Red Light Method Celebrates Milestone 20Th Studio Opening In Sparks, Nevada, Expanding Its Growing National Footprint

Red Light Method

Medical Grade Red Light Treatment

Red Light Method Modalities

Fast-growing wellness and recovery franchise opens its second of four planned Nevada-area locations, marking a major milestone in nationwide expansion

- Allison BeardsleySPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Red Light Method, a rapidly emerging fitness, wellness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global fitness brand Club Pilates, today announced the opening of its 20th studio nationwide in Sparks, Nevada.The opening represents two significant milestones for the emerging wellness franchise: reaching 20 operating locations across the United States and establishing its second of four planned locations in the Nevada area.With more than 70 locations in development across the country, Red Light Method continues to build momentum as a differentiated franchise concept in the rapidly expanding health, recovery and longevity industry.The Sparks opening further strengthens the company's presence in Northern Nevada, bringing an innovative combination of advanced wellness technologies, movement and recovery services to a growing community of health-conscious consumers.“Reaching our 20th open studio is an incredibly exciting milestone for Red Light Method,” said Allison Beardsley, founder of Red Light Method.“What began as a vision to make advanced wellness and recovery services accessible to everyday people is quickly becoming a national movement. We are particularly excited about our continued expansion in Nevada, where we are introducing a completely different approach to looking, feeling and living better.”A Science-Driven Approach to WellnessRed Light Method's signature experience begins with a 25-minute medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy session designed to support cellular health followed by a Power Plate vibration-based exercise session. Red Light Method has exclusive agreements with Contour Light, which offers medical-grade red light technology with FDA clearances for pain relief and circumference reduction as well as Power Plate.Depending on the studio's available services, members may also experience complementary wellness and fitness modalities including Pilates reformer workouts, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, exercise with oxygen therapy and infrared sauna.“We are the first studio concept designed to truly bridge the gap between fitness and recovery,” Beardsley said.“True health starts at the cellular level. You can be strong and active, but when cellular health is neglected, overall wellness may suffer. Red light therapy was a turning point for me personally, and today it is the foundation of our method.”Services similar to those offered at Red Light Method can frequently cost between $150 and $250 per individual treatment elsewhere. Red Light Method was intentionally created to make these modalities more accessible by allowing members to use multiple services several times each week for approximately a couple hundred dollars per month.Twenty Studios Open and a Growing Presence in NevadaThe Sparks opening marks an important transition in Red Light Method's growth as the company continues converting its expanding franchise development pipeline into operating studios.“Opening our 20th location is much more than a number. It represents the growing strength of our franchise system, the dedication of our franchise partners and the increasing demand for accessible wellness and recovery solutions,” said Eric Tepper, CEO of Red Light Method.“We are building a brand with national reach while maintaining a very personal commitment to the success of each individual franchisee.”The Sparks studio also represents the second of four planned Red Light Method locations in the Nevada area, reinforcing the brand's strategy of developing regional market presence and consumer awareness.“Nevada is a great example of how we envision Red Light Method growing across the country,” Tepper added.“By establishing multiple studios within a market, we create opportunities for stronger brand recognition, shared consumer awareness and a growing community of members who understand the value of our method. We believe Sparks will be an important contributor to that continued momentum.”Built for Franchisee SuccessRed Light Method has developed a comprehensive franchise support system designed to guide owners through every stage of business development and studio operations.The company provides support in areas including site selection, lease negotiation, construction, sales training, local marketing, membership presale and ongoing operational performance.“We place an enormous emphasis on franchisee success,” Tepper said.“Every franchisee invests their time, money and heart into opening a Red Light Method studio. Their success is our number one priority. Our responsibility is to provide the systems, training, accountability and ongoing support they need to build a strong business.”Beardsley described Red Light Method as the next evolution of her experience in fitness and wellness franchising.“With Red Light Method, we have applied everything I learned from building Club Pilates and created an even more collaborative and supportive franchise system. Our leadership team operates like a family, and that culture extends to our franchisees, studio teams and members.”Positioned for Scalable National GrowthWith 20 studios now open and more than 70 additional locations in development, Red Light Method is focused on strengthening its operational infrastructure, expanding its franchise network and continuing to differentiate itself within the wellness and recovery category.Competitive advantages include:.Startup investment generally ranging from $350,000 to $450,000.Equipment cost efficiencies through negotiated vendor relationships.No franchisor kickbacks on equipment purchases.Multiple wellness and fitness modalities within one membership.Scalable operating model.Comprehensive sales, marketing, training and operational supportAs consumer interest in fitness shifts to longevity, recovery and proactive wellness, Red Light Method believes its accessible, membership-based approach positions the brand for continued national expansion.Visit Red Light Method Sparks1450 E Prater Way Suite 102Sparks, Nevada 89434tel:775-460-2325About Red Light MethodRed Light Method is a wellness, fitness and recovery franchise that combines medical-grade red light therapy with complementary modalities designed to help members look, feel and live better. Founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of Club Pilates, the company was built to make advanced wellness and recovery services more accessible through a convenient, membership-based model.With 20 locations open nationwide and more than 70 additional locations in development, Red Light Method continues to expand its presence in the growing wellness, recovery and longevity market.Join the Red Light Method Franchise Revolution:Franchise territories are now available in all states except Washington State, Hawaii, North and South Dakota.Franchise inquiries:...Website:Media ContactEric Stevens...SOURCE: Red Light Method

Eric Stevens

Red Light Method

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Red Light Method Celebrates Milestone 20th Studio Opening in Sparks, Nevada, Expanding Its Growing National Footprint News Provided By Red Light Method October 12, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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