Las Vegas Home Warranty Company Dwellness Marks 40 Years With A 97% Claim Approval Rate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founded in 1986, the locally based provider approves more than 97% of claims and sends licensed Las Vegas technicians, as valley summers grow more dangerous

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dwellness, a Las Vegas home warranty company that has covered homes across the valley since 1986, enters its 40th year with a record that stands out in its industry: more than 97% of customer claims approved, and more than 85% of those claims resolved on the technician's first visit.Home warranties have become one of the most criticized products in the American home. Consumer reporters and state regulators have spent years documenting denied claims, long waits for a contractor and repairs that never quite get finished, usually at companies that sell coverage nationally and hand the work to whichever third party is available. Dwellness has spent four decades doing the opposite. It is based on Karen Avenue in Las Vegas, serves only the valley, and routes heating, cooling and plumbing claims to Dr. Cool Services, its sister company and a licensed Nevada HVAC and plumbing contractor located on the same street. Every homeowner is assigned a local account manager, and a customer's rate does not change once they sign up.That approach matters more in Las Vegas than almost anywhere else. The city reached 110 degrees for the first time this year on July 8, and the Clark County Coroner recorded 279 heat-related deaths in 2025, a preliminary figure released in November. In this climate a failed air conditioner in July is a safety problem, not an inconvenience, and the speed at which a warranty company answers the phone and gets a technician to the door is the whole product."When a family calls us in the middle of a heat wave, they are not interested in a claims process, they want cold air back in the house," said a Dwellness spokesperson. "Because our technicians are our neighbors, and our HVAC partner is a few doors down rather than a call center in another state, we can say yes quickly and fix it on the first visit most of the time. That is what the 97% figure really measures: how often we were able to help."Forty years of service calls have given the company an unusually detailed picture of how desert homes fail. Air conditioners in the valley are run far harder than their design assumes, with cooling seasons that now stretch from spring into October. Southern Nevada's hard water scales water heaters and plumbing fixtures years ahead of schedule. Winter nights that drop below freezing catch furnaces that have sat idle for eight months. Dwellness has built its three home warranty plans, Essential, Enhanced and Premium, along with its add-on options, around those local patterns rather than a national template, and its service line is staffed seven days a week, including nights and weekends."A home warranty should be the most boring thing you own, right up until the day you need it," the spokesperson said. "We have been here through every boom and bust this city has had since 1986, and the reason we are still here is that hundreds of thousands of Las Vegas homeowners have found out we show up. We intend to spend the next 40 years earning that the same way."The company is a Better Business Bureau-accredited business and provides Nevada home warranty coverage throughout Clark County, including Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Summerlin, Green Valley, Anthem, Centennial Hills, Aliante, Inspirada and Lake Las Vegas.About DwellnessDwellness is a locally owned home warranty company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, providing coverage for major home systems, components and appliances to homeowners across the Las Vegas Valley since 1986. The company offers three plan tiers with optional add-ons, assigns every customer a local account manager, and handles service requests seven days a week. Dwellness is located at 3450 Karen Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89121. New customers can call (702) 509-7007, existing customers and claims (702) 641-8888, or email...e. Learn more at .

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Las Vegas Home Warranty Company Dwellness Marks 40 Years With a 97% Claim Approval Rate News Provided By Unlimited Content October 12, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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