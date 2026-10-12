Readyostm Beta Clinics Validate The Value Of Readiness-Based Caretm

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Early users report stronger patient engagement, more confident clinical conversations and seamless integration into daily care.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReadyOSTM Beta Clinics Validate the Value of Readiness-Based CareTMEarly users report stronger patient engagement, more confident clinical conversations and seamless integration into daily care.TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Following the announcement of ReadyOSTM, NeuPT Technologies is sharing early feedback from physical therapy clinics testing the world's first Readiness-Based CareTM platform.ReadyOSTM translates complex physiological information into a clear readiness recommendation-Train, Adjust or Protect-in under 90 seconds. Beta clinicians are using that insight to support treatment decisions, personalize the patient experience and help patients better understand how their bodies are responding in the moment.“It gives the clinician more confidence but it also gives the patient more confidence in the clinician's decisions.” - Scott Jones, DPT and Owner, ReadyOS Beta Tester.“The most important test of ReadyOSTM has always been what happens inside a real clinic,” said Jason Waz, Founder and CEO of NeuPT Technologies.“The response from clinicians and patients confirms that readiness can become a simple, meaningful part of every visit.”ReadyOSTM was developed in partnership with VINSI, bringing together NeuPT Technologies' clinical expertise and VINSI's experience building intelligent, scalable technology designed to turn complex data into actionable insight. The partnership enables ReadyOSTM to move beyond simply collecting physiological measurements and instead translate those signals into a clear, clinically relevant recommendation that can be used in real time.As beta testing continues, the companies are focused on proving that advanced physiological intelligence does not have to add complexity to care. The goal is simple: give clinicians a clearer picture of patient readiness and give patients a better understanding of what their bodies are telling them.ReadyOSTM officially arrives November 17, 2026-the day you stop guessing.Learn more at ReadyOS.

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ReadyOSTM Beta Clinics Validate the Value of Readiness-Based CareTM News Provided By NeuPTTECH October 12, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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