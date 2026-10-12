Gradual Interest Rate Tweaks Preferred To Keep Inflation In Check, Fed's Hammack Says



Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack favored smaller, more frequent rate adjustments over delaying action and risking sharp policy swings.

Hammack highlighted price pressures beyond energy, citing elevated tariffs and higher electricity and component demand driven by artificial intelligence expansion. She distinguished between explaining the Fed's decision-making logic and providing "forward guidance," cautioning against giving the market rigid interest rate forecasts.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said Monday that prompt, incremental policy shifts are preferable to waiting and forcing larger corrections later, as policymakers seek to keep inflation expectations grounded.

Speaking at the National Association for Business Economics annual gathering in Cleveland, Hammack noted that minor, agile policy shifts can maintain stability, though she did not explicitly support a benchmark rate increase at the upcoming Fed meeting.

Widening Inflationary Pressures

The Federal Open Market Committee unanimously agreed last month to raise borrowing costs to tame price hikes driven by conflict in Iran and booming demand linked to artificial intelligence development.

Hammack, a voting member of the monetary policy committee this year, cautioned that inflationary risks extend well beyond energy markets. She cited supply chain pressures tied to tariffs, as well as rising demand for energy and tech components needed for AI infrastructure build-outs.

Policymakers are set to meet Oct. 27–28. Hammack noted that officials still need to review crucial economic data ahead of the gathering, including the latest consumer price index figures scheduled for release Wednesday. Financial markets recently trimmed expectations for an October rate hike after key Fed officials signaled limited urgency to execute back-to-back increases.

Communication And Market Guidance

Focusing heavily on central bank communications, Hammack underscored the value of explaining the Fed's "reaction function"-the data points and economic rationale behind interest rate choices-to help consumers, businesses, and investors plan effectively.

However, she warned against making firm predictions about where monetary policy is headed, drawing a clear line between explaining policy logic and offering explicit forward guidance.

"Treating the two as interchangeable can turn a well-meaning explanation of logic into the expectations of a promise," Hammack warned.

Her comments come as Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh, appointed earlier this year by President Donald Trump, has deliberately scaled back public remarks on monetary policy to prevent financial markets from relying excessively on central bank guidance.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) edged 0.2% lower at the time of writing, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) slipped as much as 0.8%. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits dropped to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' over the past day.

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