Newmont Capital Group Highlights No Fees For Life IRA Program For Qualifying Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles precious-metals company outlines qualifying No Fees for Life IRA program as retirement savers review diversification options

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newmont Capital Group is highlighting its No Fees for Life IRA program for qualifying customers as retirement savers evaluate the costs associated with holding physical precious metals in self-directed individual retirement accounts vs. traditional investments.

The Los Angeles-based precious-metals company works with customers interested in gold, silver, platinum and palladium, including eligible bullion that can be held through self-directed IRAs.

Under the No Fees for Life program, qualifying IRA customers may have eligible ongoing account-related fees covered for the life of the account, subject to program requirements, account type and applicable terms.

Newmont Capital Group said the program is intended to address one of the considerations investors may encounter when researching precious-metals IRAs: the recurring costs associated with custodial services and storage.

Retirement savers should understand both the potential benefits and the costs before establishing a precious-metals IRA,” said Josh Vrabel who is one of the Precious Metals Specialists of Newmont Capital Group.“The goal is to make the process clear so customers can review their options and determine what is appropriate for their individual circumstances.”

Customers considering a precious-metals IRA may be able to transfer or roll over eligible retirement funds into a self-directed account. Once an account is established and funded, eligible physical gold, silver, platinum or palladium products may be selected in accordance with applicable IRA requirements.

Newmont Capital Group assists customers with account procedures, rollover and transfer documentation, eligible precious-metals selection and storage arrangements. The company also provides educational information for individuals researching how physical precious metals can be incorporated into a broader retirement strategy.

Newmont Capital Group is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has held an A+ BBB rating for many years.

Newmont Capital Group noted that precious metals can fluctuate in value and are not appropriate for every retirement strategy. Investors should consider speaking to a financial or tax professional before making a decision. Newmont Capital Group does not provide tax, legal or investment advice and encourages individuals to consult qualified professionals regarding their circumstances.

About Newmont Capital Group

Newmont Capital Group is a Los Angeles-based precious-metals company with locations in California, Wyoming & Texas providing gold, silver, platinum and palladium products and assistance with the paperwork of self-directed precious-metals IRAs. The company focuses on customer education and guidance throughout the account establishment and the precious-metals purchasing process.

CONTACT: Jim Stone Newmont Capital Group 800-789-4171...