Discovery Point Retreat Reports Strong Symptom-Reduction And Safety Outcomes Across Dallas-Fort Worth Programs

Outcomes Data From Treatment

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New data on 900+ paired clients shows reductions in depression, anxiety, substance use severity and self-harm risk during treatment.

- Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Discovery Point Retreat (DPR), a Dallas-Fort Worth-based provider of substance use disorder treatment, today released updated clinical outcomes data covering its Ennis and Waxahachie residential facilities and its Dallas outpatient (PHP/IOP) program. The analysis, based on the Brief Addiction Questionnaire Survey (BAQS), a 31-item clinical assessment modeled on the OQ-45.2 framework and administered at intervals throughout each client's episode of care, draws on more than 4,900 survey administrations across all three programs, including 905 clients with paired pre- and post-treatment data collected between March and September 2026. Findings were reviewed by Dr. Jerry Vaccaro, M.D., and Lauren Reisman, LMSW.

Key Findings

- Substance use severity fell substantially in residential care: a 38.7% average reduction at Ennis and 35.0% at Waxahachie among clients with paired survey data.

- Self-harm and suicidal ideation scores dropped sharply across every level of care: a 40.4% reduction at Ennis, 65.2% at Waxahachie, and 35.0% at the Dallas outpatient program.

- Depression symptoms fell by nearly 40% in residential treatment (39.9% at Ennis, 37.1% at Waxahachie), with roughly seven in ten paired clients at each facility showing improvement.

- Treatment feedback scores remain exceptionally high network-wide: 96.1% at Ennis, 95.7% at the Dallas outpatient program, and 94.4% at Waxahachie, up from 89.9% in DPR's June 2026 report.

- DPR's residential and outpatient programs are used together as a continuum: 255 clients appear in both the Ennis and Dallas datasets in this reporting window, and a comparable overlap exists between Waxahachie and Dallas, reflecting active use of DPR's step-down pathway from residential to outpatient care.

A Continuum Built Around Sustained Recovery

DPR's model is built around a phased continuum: detoxification, residential treatment, and structured outpatient step-down care. The data shows clients using that full pathway: hundreds of clients appear across both a residential facility and the Dallas outpatient program within the same reporting window, and Dallas's own outcomes show meaningful reductions in substance use severity and self-harm risk among clients who continue to engage with treatment there.

Individuals or families seeking treatment can reach Discovery Point Retreat at (855) 635-4776 or visit discoverypointretreat.

About Discovery Point Retreat

Discovery Point Retreat operates residential and outpatient substance use disorder treatment programs across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including detoxification, residential, and PHP/IOP levels of care. DPR's clinical outcomes are tracked using the BAQS assessment.

Michael Banis

Discovery MSO

+1 855-635-4776

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Discovery Point Retreat Reports Strong Symptom-Reduction and Safety Outcomes Across Dallas-Fort Worth Programs News Provided By Discovery MSO, LLC October 12, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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