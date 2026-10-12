Eating Disorder Solutions Reports Strong Gains In Interpersonal Connection From Its Weatherford Treatment Program

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New clinical data shows Weatherford's strongest outcomes in interpersonal connection, with most residential clients stepping down to outpatient care.

- Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO

WEATHERFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eating Disorder Solutions (EDS), a Dallas-Fort Worth-based provider of eating disorder treatment, today released updated clinical outcomes data for its Weatherford program, spanning residential, outpatient, and tele-intensive outpatient (Tele-IOP) levels of care. The analysis, based on a 31-item clinical outcomes assessment administered at intervals throughout each client's episode of care, draws on 366 survey administrations across 90 clients treated between March and September 2026. Findings were reviewed by Dr. Jerry Vaccaro, M.D., and Lauren Reisman, LMSW.

Key Findings

- Interpersonal functioning showed the strongest improvement of any domain measured: a 24.9% reduction in relational distress among clients with paired survey data, driven by gains in trust and reduced feelings of isolation.

- The program's step-down continuum is in active use: of Weatherford residential episodes closed in this reporting window, 57% transitioned into EDS's outpatient or Tele-IOP programs to continue care.

- Emotional symptom scores improved, consistent with the gradual, sustained pace of progress expected for a chronic-care treatment population.

A Program Built on Connection

Eating disorder recovery depends heavily on rebuilding the relational capacities that are often most affected by the illness. EDS Weatherford's clinical model is built around that principle, and the latest outcomes data shows it translating into measurable results: the interpersonal domain produced the largest improvement of any area tracked in this refresh.

Individuals or families seeking treatment can reach Eating Disorder Solutions at (888) 458-2994 or visit eatingdisordersolutions.

About Eating Disorder Solutions

Eating Disorder Solutions operates residential, outpatient, and Tele-IOP eating disorder treatment programs in Weatherford, Texas. EDS's clinical outcomes are tracked using a structured clinical outcomes assessment.

Michael Banis

Discovery MSO

+1 888-458-2994

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Eating Disorder Solutions Reports Strong Gains in Interpersonal Connection From Its Weatherford Treatment Program News Provided By Discovery MSO, LLC October 12, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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