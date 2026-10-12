MEMPHIS TOURS Issues Egypt Tours Planning Outline Separating Guided Visits From Independent Red Sea Stays

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Travel planning combines guided historical visits with independently arranged stays along the Red Sea coast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEMPHIS TOURS announced a planning outline for Egypt Tours that defines the division of responsibilities between private historical touring in Cairo and Luxor and a traveler-arranged Red Sea stay. The outline describes a two-to-three-day guided historical portion followed by coastal time outside the guided schedule.The announcement sets out itinerary responsibilities rather than a fixed-departure package. Transportation, accommodation and guided services depend on the selected itinerary, while coastal accommodation, local transportation and daily activities remain under the traveler's arrangements.Itinerary Scope and ResponsibilitiesThe two-to-three-day example covers Cairo and Luxor together, not two to three days in each city. It does not prescribe a daily sequence or the length of the subsequent Red Sea stay.The planning outline separates arrangements into four components:Guided site visits: Historical interpretation, ticket arrangements and transportation associated with the selected visits.Private touring: A guide, vehicle and driver dedicated to the traveling party during the guided portion.Independent coastal stay: Accommodation, local transportation and activities arranged by the traveler.Travel between regions: Transportation between the Nile valley and the Red Sea considered separately when defining the itinerary.Historical visits may include museum collections in Cairo and the Valley of the Kings in Luxor. The selected itinerary determines the sites visited and the accommodation, transportation and ticket arrangements coordinated by MEMPHIS TOURS.The outline does not specify whether Cairo–Luxor transportation is included in the example. Intercity travel and onward coastal transfers therefore require separate definition in the itinerary rather than an assumption that they are covered by the guided visits or independent stay.Nile River CruiseThe outline also addresses itineraries involving Nile River Cruises. River travel and associated historical visits remain separate from independently arranged coastal time, with transportation to the Red Sea considered as its own planning component.About MEMPHIS TOURSMEMPHIS TOURS is a tour operator providing customized travel planning and guided travel arrangements, including Egypt itineraries, accommodation, transportation and guided visits.Website:

Media Relations

MEMPHIS TOURS

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEMPHIS TOURS Issues Egypt Tours Planning Outline Separating Guided Visits From Independent Red Sea Stays News Provided By MEMPHIS TOURS October 12, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.