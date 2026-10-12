Forbes Names Atlanta Attorney Allegra Lawrence-Hardy Among Nation's Top Lawyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Krevolin Horst proudly announces that Co-Managing Partner Allegra Lawrence-Hardy has been named to the Forbes 2026 America's Top Lawyers list.This recognition follows Allegra's inclusion on Forbes' inaugural list of America's Top 200 Lawyers in 2024 and her selection to both the Forbes America's Top Lawyers and America's Best-In-State Lawyers lists for Litigation in 2025, underscoring her continued standing among the nation's most accomplished attorneys.The Forbes Top Lawyers list recognizes attorneys across the nation who have distinguished themselves through exceptional trial work, landmark transactions, client trust, and peer recognition. Those selected represent some of the most respected names in the profession across a wide range of practice areas.According to Forbes, the rankings are the result of a“rigorous, multistage process of editorial research and analysis to identify the finest in the profession,” conducted by an“editorial team with broad experience in law practice and knowledge of the legal marketplace.” The selection process includes nominations, independent research, client and peer evaluations, and final editorial review by Forbes' legal team.Allegra is a nationally recognized litigator and trusted advisor to many of the country's largest corporations. She represents Fortune 100 companies and other businesses in complex disputes, Atlanta employment law matters, crisis management, and internal investigations. Known for her strategic counsel and innovative thinking, Allegra is consistently sought after by clients navigating high-stakes, business-critical matters.A graduate of Spelman College and Yale Law School, Allegra clerked for Judge Susan H. Black of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Her accomplishments have earned top recognition from Chambers USA – Band 1 Ranked, Best Lawyers, Georgia Super Lawyers, Legal 500 Elite, and Benchmark Litigation.

Gaby Verre

Krevolin Horst

+1 404-835-8050

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Forbes Names Atlanta Attorney Allegra Lawrence-Hardy Among Nation's Top Lawyers News Provided By Peak Positions October 12, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.