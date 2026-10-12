INSURICA Acquires Workcompone, Expanding Digital Capabilities For Small Business Insurance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INSURICA has acquired WorkCompOne, a direct-to-consumer digital insurance agency focused on workers' compensation coverage for small businesses.The acquisition includes WorkCompOne's website, book of business, and prospect acquisition capabilities. The deal was effective Sept. 1.The acquisition further strengthens INSURICA's digital capabilities and its ability to reach new small-business prospects, according to John Hester, INSURICA's Chief Acquisitions and Digital Strategy Officer. He said it also positions the company for future growth."From a policy issuing standpoint, a rating standpoint, WorkCompOne could benefit not just the digital division, but also other parts of INSURICA, particularly programs," Hester said.WorkCompOne was founded in 2012 to make workers' compensation easier for small-business owners to quote and buy. It was an early mover in bringing the small business insurance buying experience online. WorkCompOne built a strong reputation through helping thousands of business owners secure coverage and working with carrier partners to develop integrated rating solutions that improved classification, increased accuracy, and sped up quoting.WorkCompOne's founder, Todd Smith, said the company's technology and market opportunity have changed since its founding, and INSURICA is well positioned to build on that foundation through its digital agency, INSURICA Direct."What excites me most is that this isn't about technology replacing the insurance professional," Smith said. "It's about using technology to make the insurance professional, carrier and customer experience better."About INSURICAPlacing more than $2 billion in annual premiums for its clients, INSURICA is among the 40 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 25th largest privately held independent agency in the country.INSURICA employs more than 1,000 colleagues in 35+ offices located throughout Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas. INSURICA constantly looks to expand our network with partners who bring additional value and expertise to the enterprise and its clients.INSURICA is an Assurex Global Partner, which extends the company's capabilities to the international insurance marketplace furthering their customer pledge,“Specializing in You.”

Andy Paden

INSURICA

+1 405-556-2261

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INSURICA Acquires WorkCompOne, Expanding Digital Capabilities for Small Business Insurance News Provided By INSURICA October 12, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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