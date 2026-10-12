Footage Of Cambogian PM's Official Visit To Azerbaijan Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Footage of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet's official visit to Azerbaijan was posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
The post reads:
"Official visit of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Hun Manet, to Azerbaijan."
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