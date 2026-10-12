New Crypto Pepeto Announces It Is Live On Coinmarketcap As A Binance Listing Nears And Cardano Price Prediction Targets $5

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto, the new crypto on Ethereum, has announced its page is now live on CoinMarketCap, and that matters, because CoinMarketCap only turns a page on when a big listing is near. The team also confirmed the bridge moved into a new phase. Together, those facts put a Binance listing far closer than expected.

Money is pouring in, and buyers call this new crypto the new Shiba Inu, a fitting name. Cardano has tried for years to build a set of tools. Pepeto already has them working, in presale, where small money grows into big money. The Cardano price prediction below shows why that matters.

Cardano Price Prediction: $5 Is the Target While the Pepeto Bridge Already Works

Pepeto's bridge works today. It sends tokens across Ethereum, BNB Chain and Solana at no cost, and an AI tool checks each contract first, fixing the two biggest problems Ethereum users still face. Cardano has worked for years on the same goal, and the good news for ADA holders is that the Cardano price is finally paying them back.

Our Cardano price prediction is $5, and here is why. The Cardano price sits at $0.25, up 2.5% in 24 hours per TradingPedia, above its 50 and 200 day averages, with top Binance traders long by more than two to one. TheCryptoBasic shows ADA broke a downtrend that lasted since September 2025, after rising 80% from a June low of $0.1387, and a close above $0.2887 opens the next leg up. From today, a $5 Cardano price is about 20x, a great result. But the people who made the most on Cardano bought below $1 in 2017 and held to $3.10. They never needed a prediction. ADA is now worth close to $9 billion, so it can still rise a lot, but turning a little money into a fortune needs a much smaller coin.

The wallets that bought Cardano early remember what that entry gave them, and chain data shows them buying Pepeto now, after the one result a $9 billion coin cannot give anymore.

New Crypto Pepeto Pairs Shiba Inu Level Hype With Ethereum Tools That Work

So what is Pepeto, and why is a new crypto in presale sitting next to Cardano here? Because it is the most talked about early project of 2026. Founded by the original PEPE co-founder, the man whose last coin hit $11 billion, Pepeto has raised more than $10.4 million in a red market, pulled in close to 40,000 holders, and sold out every stage faster than the last. That is the kind of noise that came right before Shiba Inu took off, and it is happening again now.

Shiba Inu is proof of what that noise becomes. Binance listed SHIB on May 10, 2021, after weeks of the same signs: the name all over crypto news, and whale trackers catching big buys before any announcement. Over 2021 the price climbed about 10,000,000 percent per CoinMarketCap, and one wallet that put in $8,000 in August 2020 was holding $5.7 billion at the peak according to Coinbase.

SHIB did that with attention alone. Pepeto has the same viral energy and adds what SHIB never had: a working exchange, a bridge across Ethereum, BNB Chain and Solana, and 168% APY staking, more than Cardano has shipped in years. A new crypto on Ethereum with both the hype and the tools, while still in presale, is the kind of chance people never forget.

Conclusion

The $5 Cardano price prediction is half the story. The other half is simple. The Cardano price made early buyers rich and is waking up again. Shiba Inu turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion with attention alone. Pepeto holds both, the tools and the viral pull. Big wallets rarely say why they buy, but timing tells you. Money flowing into Pepeto is moving faster than at any point since the sale opened, and days later CoinMarketCap put the page live.

Anyone who has lived through past cycles knows what follows. The biggest wallets hear listing news first, and their buying says Binance is days away, maybe hours. The official Pepeto website below is still open, but not for long.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

What is the Cardano price prediction for this cycle?

Our Cardano price prediction is $5, about 20x from today's Cardano price of $0.25, and that is the best case for a $9 billion coin. The buyers who made real money on ADA paid less than $1 back in 2017, and that kind of entry exists today only in a presale like Pepeto's.

Why is the new crypto Pepeto compared to early Shiba Inu?

Because the same signs are back: the name in every crypto news feed, whales buying before any announcement, and a CoinMarketCap page live days before a listing. SHIB turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion on hype alone, and the new crypto Pepeto adds working tools on top.

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