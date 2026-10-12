Deadline Alert: Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FLUENCE ENERGY, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 4, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence reported first quarter 2026 financial results, including a GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 4.9%, a 6.5 percentage point decline year over year, due to “additional estimated costs on two projects.” Further, net losses also increased to $62.6 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $57.0 million for the same quarter last year. Nonetheless, the Company continued to allege that its growth was being fueled by“accelerating data center growth, utility demand and rising industrial loads” and the Company has“been preparing for this inflection in growth with our expanded sales effort, global supply chain and domestic content strategy, which are driving our ability to deliver competitive products to customers around the world.”

On this news Fluence Energy stock fell $10.04 per share or 34.63%, to close at $18.95 per share on February 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence Energy announced third quarter financial results, including that revenue of $6.49.8 million was "weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities.” Further the Company reported“adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 5.9%, compared to approximately 15.4% in the same quarter last year, primarily reflecting the impact of delays to revenue.” The Company concluded that it “now expects that $400.0 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract manufacturing facility and construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility.” As a result, the Company slashed its guidance, cutting its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance by $0.4 billion at the midpoint, and its adjusted EBITDA guidance by $60 million at the midpoint, a -120% change.

On this news Fluence Energy stock fell $1.02 per share or 7.17%, to close at $13.21 per share on August 6, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

Finally, on September 16, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence Energy announced a mid-quarter guidance update, revealing that, among other things, the Company was cutting its full year revenue guide again, this time by approximately $0.6 billion, to $2.4 billion. The Company also dramatically cut its full year adjusted EBITDA guide from negative $10 million, to negative $200 million. The Company attributed the revision to ongoing “delays in the rampup of our contract manufacturing facility.”

On this news Fluence Energy stock fell $1.39 per share or 15.36%, to close at $7.66 per share on September 17, 2026, further injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (2) that the corrective measures the Company had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to the Company's new facilities; (3) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as "securing" or "covering" the Company's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence Energy, Inc. securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .