Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $11.219 Million Raised From 43,000 Holders While XRP Price Prediction Targets $27 And Trump Lifts The Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest crypto news this week for presale buyers comes from Pepeto, which has announced its presale raised $11.219 million from more than 43,000 holders. That many people putting in that much money during a red market cannot all be wrong, and it is the clearest proof of demand a new project can show. The bigger story: XRP whales are among those buyers, and their size shows they know what is next.

Before we explain what they see, we check the XRP price, our XRP price prediction, plus Trump's newest moves, because together they show a market about to turn.

Crypto News: XRP Price Prediction Meets Trump's Market Boost as Pepeto Passes $11.2 Million

XRP holders are the largest group of new buyers. Why would someone with millions in XRP buy a presale?

Our XRP price prediction explains most of it. We are bullish, and our target is $27. Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO put that number on the 3 day chart on September 30 per Coin Turk, based on a trend line from the 2014 low and the 444 week moving average just under the XRP price, two supports seen before every big XRP rally. The XRP price is $1.40 per U.Today, off last month's highs but far above August's $1.03, and XRP ETFs just logged a 13th straight week of inflows per CaptainAltcoin, so $27 is about 19x. Washington adds fuel. On October 9, Trump pledged no strike on Iran before the midterms, and Bitcoin jumped from $80,400 to $82,600 in hours per CoinDesk, while his SEC chair Paul Atkins proposed rules on October 1 letting funds hold crypto per the SEC. The White House is building the next bull run, and no XRP whale wants to wait years in an $84 billion coin for 19x.

There is a deeper reason. The people who got rich from XRP caught its 2017 run from $0.006 to $3.84 per CoinMarketCap, above 60,000%, and that worked only because they were early.

Those investors want no more long waits. They know the rule: find the next early entry. In 2026, one name keeps appearing in crypto news wherever they look: Pepeto.

What XRP Whales See in Pepeto After the $11.2 Million Milestone

So what is Pepeto, and why is it next to XRP in this crypto news article? Because XRP whales keep choosing it. Pepeto is a meme coin on Ethereum from the original PEPE co-founder, whose last coin reached $11 billion, and it is the most talked about presale of 2026: $11.219 million raised in a red market, 43,000 holders, stages selling out in days, and a live CoinMarketCap page, the kind seen before a major listing. The energy looks just like the weeks before crypto's biggest runs, which is why smart money is already here.

What makes it rare is one token holding all three things behind those runs. It is a presale, and presales have paid 20x to 100x at listing every cycle. It is a meme coin, the category that took Dogecoin from $0.002 to $0.73 in 2021 per CoinGecko, $1,000 into $365,000. And it is an exchange token, with a zero fee exchange and a bridge linking Ethereum, BNB Chain and Solana built, plus 168% APY staking. No project has ever offered all three at once. Rounds close in days, not weeks, and 43,000 holders prove smart money has figured it out, with XRP whales simply first.

Conclusion

This week's crypto news gives one lesson: in crypto, early is everything. Our XRP price prediction is strong, and a $27 XRP price can happen, but it takes years and many things must go right, and nobody who bought XRP after its early run got rich.

Trump is lifting the market and his SEC is opening the door for big money, a bull run may come sooner than most think, and bull runs are short and rare. So one choice in the coming weeks could mean freedom, or lifelong regret.

Pepeto makes that choice simple. One buy gives you presale pricing, meme coin hype and exchange token utility together, a mix that could change every market rule. You can still get in at presale prices, but with 43,000 holders already in, not for long.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

Our XRP price prediction is $27, about 19x from today's XRP price of $1.40, with Trump lifting the market. But 19x over years is the ceiling for an $84 billion coin, and XRP whales know the real money was made before XRP reached $1.

Why are XRP whales buying the Pepeto presale?

Because Pepeto is the presale, the meme coin and the exchange token in one buy, the three things behind every giant crypto run, and 43,000 holders already put $11.219 million behind it. The whales buying now are doing what early XRP buyers did in 2017: getting in first.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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