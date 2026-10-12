Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Alphabet Inc. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 1, 2026 - GOOGL/GOOG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Gemini 3.5 Pro Coding and Training Data Setbacks. The AI model development delay securities case contends that Alphabet's flagship model fell months behind its June 2026 schedule while unfinished coding work and unsuccessful training data updates allegedly went undisclosed

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) securities of a pending securities class action on behalf of investors who acquired shares between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

THE LOSS: On July 16, 2026, Class A shares fell $16.46, or 4.4%, and Class C shares dropped $16.39, also 4.4%, on unusually heavy trading volume. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by December 1, 2026.

How an AI Model Reaches Market, and Where Gemini 3.5 Pro Allegedly Stalled

As pleaded, coding efforts on the model were still ongoing. A late-June update to the data used to train Gemini, intended to improve the model's skills, reportedly produced disappointing results. A Bloomberg report published at approximately 2:00 PM EST on July 16, 2026 stated that Google was "months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model."

Alleged AI Model Development Delay Impact by the Numbers



June 2026: The publicly stated arrival window for Gemini 3.5 Pro, announced on the first day of the Class Period.

Late June 2026: Google updated the data used to train Gemini in an attempt to improve its skills, and the reported results were "disappointing."

"Months behind schedule": The development gap reported on July 16, 2026, attributed to the Company's ongoing coding efforts.

59 days: The length of the Class Period, during which plaintiffs allege the coding and training problems went undisclosed. September 30, 2026: Reuters reported that "Google no longer plans to release Gemini 3.5 Pro," on the same day Google announced Gemini 4 Argon, which had already been rolled out to trusted cyber defenders through its Fairwind Program.



What the Engineering Setbacks Mean for Shareholders

The complaint asserts that these development problems meant the Gemini 3.5 Pro launch would be significantly delayed. It further asserts that, as a result, positive statements about the Company's business and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the engineering work still standing between Gemini 3.5 Pro and its June release target. Shareholders who bought during the Class Period should be able to learn whether coding and training setbacks were known internally while that timeline remained in place." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until December 1, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GOOGL Lawsuit

Q: How much did GOOGL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 4.4%, a decline of $16.46 per share for Class A stock (GOOGL) and $16.39 per share for Class C stock (GOOG), after Bloomberg reported on July 16, 2026 that Gemini 3.5 Pro was months behind schedule and that training data updates had produced disappointing results. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GOOGL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges that Alphabet made materially false or misleading statements about the development progress and expected June 2026 launch timeline of Gemini 3.5 Pro. It also alleges that the Company failed to disclose that the model was delivering disappointing training results. When the July 16, 2026 report of a months-long delay reached the market, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Alphabet allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 19, 2026 to July 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do Alphabet investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GOOGL or GOOG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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