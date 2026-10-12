Designer Shane Kennedy Nears Completion Of Lakefront Luxury Home In Orlando's Gated Bay Point

Aerial view of 9117 Bay Point Drive on Lake Tibet-Butler in Orlando's gated Bay Point community, designed by Shane Kennedy.

The main living area features a book-matched marble fireplace wall, custom wood millwork and a central island with direct views of Lake Tibet-Butler.

A dark veined stone bar with brass fixtures, hardwood floors and custom wood paneling frame the lake views.

Designer behind Maitland's record $10.3M sale nears completion of a $7M lakefront home on the Butler Chain of Lakes in Orlando's gated Bay Point.

- Shane KennedyORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shane Kennedy, the designer behind the record-setting sale of 570 Manor Road in Maitland and partner at Prestige Florida Property Investments, a real estate development firm specializing in luxury renovations, is in the final stage of a full luxury transformation at 9117 Bay Point Drive in Orlando. The lakefront home sits on the Butler Chain of Lakes, inside the gated Bay Point community in the Bay Hill area of southwest Orlando.Kennedy is known for cutting-edge designs and blending classic luxury finishes with modern technology to create homes that are as functional as they are beautiful. His work includes homes in some of the area's most prestigious communities, including Isleworth, Winter Park and Windermere. In 2024, his renovation of 570 Manor Road sold for $10.3 million, a record price per square foot for the area.At Bay Point, Kennedy is taking a 1981 waterfront home from its original design down to the slab for a completely new home built to contemporary luxury standards. Finishing work now underway includes frameless glass railings and shower enclosures, custom mirrors, a wine bar, smart home technology and a complete landscape redesign.“Every finish here was chosen to feel timeless, not trendy,” said Shane Kennedy.“Because our own construction teams build what we design, nothing is lost between the drawing and the finished home.”The setting matches the design. Bay Point is a guard-gated enclave of about 40 homes on Lake Tibet-Butler, and few lakefront lots come to market there. The property sits on about a third of an acre and includes a boathouse and covered dock, giving it direct access to one of Central Florida's most sought-after chains of lakes. Dr. Phillips, downtown Orlando and the I-Drive tourism corridor are minutes away.Alex Reece, a partner at Prestige Florida Property Investments, said:“Working with Shane is one of the things I enjoy most about this project. He cares about every detail, he is easy to collaborate with and he sees what a home can become long before the rest of us do. Shane is the best designer in Central Florida and maybe even in all of Florida.”Completion is expected in one week. The home will be offered for sale at $7 million.About Shane KennedyShane Kennedy is a designer from Orlando, Florida, with an exceptional talent for combining timeless elegance with modern technology. His designs have transformed numerous properties into luxurious homes, setting new standards for quality and sophistication in the real estate market. For more information about Shane Kennedy's home designs, please contact Prestige Florida Property Investments at 407-988-3397.About Prestige Florida Property InvestmentsPrestige Florida Property Investments, LLC is a real estate development firm located in Orlando, Florida, specializing in luxury home and commercial building across Central Florida. For more information, contact Prestige Florida Property Investments at 407-988-3397.

Dawn Oldroyd

The Phoenix Property Group

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Designer Shane Kennedy Nears Completion of Lakefront Luxury Home in Orlando's Gated Bay Point News Provided By Prestige Florida Property Investments October 12, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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