Love Lolli Takes The Main Stage At The Ultimate Wellness Conference In Miami Beach

The Biohack Yourself Media journalist opened the afternoon at the Faena Forum, followed by a screening of her family's women's health documentary, sHEALed.

- Love LolliMIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Love Lolli, the 10-year-old health journalist and peer reviewer at Biohack Yourself Media, took the main stage at the Ultimate Wellness Conference at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach on Thursday, September 24, delivering "The Moment I Learned Health Is Everything" to a room of physicians, practitioners and longevity founders. The three-day conference, founded by functional health practitioner Julia Smila, ran September 24-26 and brought dozens of speakers from regenerative medicine, biohacking, neuroscience and integrative healing to one of Miami Beach's best-known cultural venues. Love, a co-host of the documentary "Biohack Yourself," streaming on Amazon Prime, was among the youngest speakers on the program.Introduced from the stage as part of "a whole new generation of ultimate wellness heroes," Love opened with her own story. "I'm just a kid who learned what happens when your health disappears," she told the audience. Her talk was built around a set of health commandments for kids, among them protecting children's eyes from constant screen exposure. "Protect your eyes and protect your brain," she said, calling it the commandment that matters most to her, before announcing that she and her brother, Legend, will direct "WYNX," their own documentary on eye health, next year. Her session was followed directly by a screening of "sHEALed: Part 1, Becoming," the women's health documentary produced by her family's studio, Lolli Brands Entertainment."Love is 10 years old and already speaking to rooms full of physicians and longevity experts about what health means to her generation," said Mirit Moon, CEO of Moon Media Affairs. "Julia Smila gave a child the main stage, and that says a lot about where this industry is headed."Miami Beach was the middle stop in a run of September appearances for Love. Earlier in the month, she and Legend closed their appearance at Dr. Fab Mancini's Fab Life Experience in Fort Lauderdale to a standing ovation. Three days after Miami, Love spoke at JJ Virgin's final Mindshare Summit in San Diego. Love holds more than 75 professional credits spanning national commercials, off-Broadway theater, film and television, including "Fish Out of Water," directed by Francesca Scorsese, in which she appears alongside Legend. As journalists for Biohack Yourself, the siblings have interviewed Dr. Steven Gundry, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Ben Greenfield, Dr. Daniel Amen, Gary Brecka, Bryan Johnson and Dr. Gabrielle Lyon. They are also young real estate investors, a path their parents, Biohack Yourself Media founders Anthony and TereZa Lolli, credit to the family's book, "The Heart of the Deal."The Ultimate Wellness Conference brings together wellness professionals, health practitioners, biohackers and longevity founders for three days of keynotes, panels and workshops on longevity science, biohacking and holistic health, alongside an expo hall of biohacking technologies and science-backed tools. This year's keynote program included psychiatrist and researcher Dr. Dave Rabin on stress, resilience and recovery, and pharmacist Dr. Nayan Patel on glutathione and longevity medicine. The conference closed on Saturday, September 26, with the Lifespanning Awards Ceremony, honoring leaders in biotechnology, health technology, human optimization and wellness.ABOUT BIOHACK YOURSELF MEDIABiohack Yourself Media is a global health media company focused on the science, innovation, and people shaping the future of biohacking, longevity, wellness, and human performance. Founded by filmmakers and entrepreneurs Anthony Lolli and TereZa Hakobyan-Lolli, the company operates across documentary filmmaking, print and digital publishing, social media, event coverage, and expert-led content. Through Biohack Yourself Magazine and its broader media ecosystem, Biohack Yourself Media connects audiences with physicians, researchers, practitioners, founders, and innovators working at the forefront of health and human optimization.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Love Lolli Takes the Main Stage at the Ultimate Wellness Conference in Miami Beach News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC October 12, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media



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