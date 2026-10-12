MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zhibao Technology Inc. and Bedrock Enter Strategic Collaboration to Explore On-Chain Tokenization of ZBAO Shares, Bitcoin Treasury Yield, and Permissioned DeFi Integration

October 12, 2026 11:00 AM EDT | Source: Zhibao Technology Inc.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Tokenization of Nasdaq Equity: Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company") has signed a strategic framework agreement with Bedrock to study and pilot a transfer-agent-level tokenization model for its SEC-registered Class A Ordinary Shares as native real-world asset (RWA) equity. Unlocking Liability-Side & Treasury Synergies: The partnership explores extending Zhibao's digital asset strategy to its capital structure via 24/7 continuous settlement and permissioned DeFi composability, alongside evaluating the productive deployment of a portion of its 2,380 BTC treasury into Bedrock's liquid restaking infrastructure (uniBTC). InsurTech Risk-Transfer Innovation: Leveraging its AI-driven InsurTech platform and licensed reinsurance subsidiary, Zhibao aims to explore embedded protection solutions for custody, smart contract, oracle, and operational risks across liquid restaking and BTCfi ecosystems.

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company"), a leading high-growth InsurTech company, pioneer of the 2B2C digital embedded insurance model in China, and Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury issuer, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration framework agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with Bedrock, the Intelligent Yield Engine for Bitcoin Capital and multi-asset liquid restaking protocol behind uniBTC, uniETH, and uniIOTX.

The Framework Agreement establishes a joint working group to explore the on-chain issuance and circulation of the Company's SEC-registered Class A Ordinary Shares, their compliant integration with permissioned decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, and the productive deployment of the Company's Bitcoin reserve. Under the proposed transfer-agent-level tokenization model, Zhibao's Class A Ordinary Shares would be recorded and transferred natively on public blockchain networks as real-world asset (RWA) equity-preserving full voting, dividend, and shareholder rights-rather than as synthetic derivatives, tokenized IOUs, or newly created share classes.

The partnership will be subject to due diligence, audit and other customary procedures, compliance with applicable PRC and U.S. SEC legal and regulatory requirements, completion of Zhibao's De-Classification Restructuring, such that Zhibao ceases to be regarded as a domestic enterprise issuing and listing its securities outside China for the purposes of the CSRC Filing Measures and is no longer subject to the filing requirements thereunder (if necessary). Upon and subject to the satisfaction of the foregoing, the transaction shall be formalized by a definitive partnership agreement, which is currently expected to be executed within the next 12 months.

Extending Treasury Strategy to the Liability Side Following the closing of its $154.7 million Bitcoin-settled PIPE financing on August 17, 2026, Zhibao holds one of the larger corporate Bitcoin reserves among U.S.-listed issuers headquartered in Greater China, with 2,380 BTC on its balance sheet. While this treasury strategy has historically focused on asset-side backing, the Bedrock collaboration extends that strategy to the liability side of the Company's capital structure.

Through this initiative, both parties will focus on four core workstreams:

Tokenization Architecture & Regulatory Assessment: Jointly evaluating transfer-agent-level tokenization models alongside SEC-registered digital transfer agents, assessing foreign private issuer requirements, U.S. federal and state securities laws, Nasdaq listing rules, and Cayman Islands corporate law. Permissioned DeFi Integration: Designing a compliance-gated, KYC/AML/sanctions-screened framework where tokenized ZBAO shares held in verified wallets can interact with issuer-approved decentralized applications, with lock-ups and transfer restrictions enforced programmatically via smart contracts. Bitcoin Treasury Productivity & Reserve Transparency: Evaluating the deployment of a portion of Zhibao's 2,380 BTC reserve into Bedrock's institutional liquid restaking infrastructure (uniBTC) under qualified institutional custody, paired with automated, Chainlink-compatible proof-of-reserve attestations. Digital Asset Risk Transfer: Utilizing Zhibao's AI-enabled InsurTech platform and its subsidiary, Zhibao Labuan Reinsurance Company Limited, to explore embedded insurance and reinsurance solutions for custody, smart contract, oracle, and operational risks in asset management and liquid restaking.

Management Commentary

"When our investors contributed 2,380 Bitcoins to Zhibao's balance sheet, they brought with them a conviction that the boundary between Bitcoin treasury, tokenized equity, RWA, and public company finance is dissolving," said Jinmei Guo Hellstroem, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Zhibao Technology Inc. "This collaboration is the logical next step in our digital asset treasury and InsurTech roadmap. We were among the first in China to move insurance distribution onto a digital, AI-enabled platform. We now intend to be among the first Chinese InsurTech issuers to explore moving our own Nasdaq-listed equity onto public blockchain rails-with full regulatory compliance, full shareholder rights, proof-of-reserve transparency, and no compromise to the integrity of our register."

Ms. Hellstroem added: "Our shareholders should understand clearly what this is and what it is not. It is not a new share class, a token offering, an ICO, or a substitute for our Nasdaq listing. It is an effort to give the SEC-registered Class A Ordinary Shares our shareholders already hold a second, more modern set of rails-continuous 24/7 settlement, transparent on-chain ownership records, programmable compliance, permissioned DeFi composability, and access to a global pool of Bitcoin, RWA, and institutional capital."

Implementation and Regulatory Path The Framework Agreement is non-binding with respect to the workstreams described above. Any tokenization of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares, deployment of Bitcoin reserves into liquid restaking, or on-chain proof-of-reserve implementation remains subject to compliance with applicable U.S. federal and state securities laws, Nasdaq rules, foreign regulatory requirements, board approval, the engagement of SEC-registered transfer agents and qualified custodians, and necessary filings. The Company will provide progress updates through its ordinary course SEC disclosures, including filings on Form 6-K.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. is a leading and high-growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service") and AI-enabled product, pricing, and risk systems. Following its August 2026 PIPE, the Company holds a corporate Bitcoin treasury reserve of 2,380 BTC. For more information, please visit: rel="nofollow" href="" zhibao-tec.

About Bedrock Bedrock is the Intelligent Yield Engine for Bitcoin Capital-a multi-asset liquid restaking and BTCfi infrastructure that routes Bitcoin across institutional-grade yield strategies through uniBTC, a unified and productive form of Bitcoin capital. Bedrock's infrastructure is non-custodial, built with the technical support of RockX, and integrates Chainlink Proof of Reserve. For more information, please visit: bedrock.

No Offer or Solicitation This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No tokenized security has been issued, offered, or made available by the Company as of the date of this press release. Any tokens purporting to represent shares of the Company that may exist on any blockchain network as of the date hereof are not authorized by the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, the receipt of shareholder approval, the satisfaction of post-closing covenants, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended) and registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at

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Source: Zhibao Technology Inc.