MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tabby Launches Tabby 2.0 With Tabby Talk, an AI Agent Answering Financial Questions and Completing Bookkeeping Tasks Launch follows TechCrunch coverage and Tabby's selection to the Startup Battlefield 200 for 2026, with more than 6,000 small business users

October 12, 2026 11:49 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

New York City, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - Tabby, an AI-native bookkeeping software platform for small business owners, self-employed professionals, and accountants today announced the launch of Tabby 2.0, headlined by Tabby Talk, a new AI chat assistant that can complete bookkeeping tasks and lets business owners ask questions about their finances in plain language and get instant answers. Business owners don't just get the reports they need, they now have an AI assistant that can translate those reports into plain English.

The launch follows a recent TechCrunch feature on Tabby and its founder, and Tabby's selection by TechCrunch to the Startup Battlefield 200 for 2026. Since publicly launching in July 2025, Tabby has grown to over 6,000 small business users.

Tabby Talk is an AI assistant built into Tabby that works like a personal bookkeeper and CFO: business owners can ask a question in plain English and get an instant answer, or have Tabby complete a task, from tax estimates and unpaid invoices to generating invoices and financial reports.

"Small business owners didn't get into business to become bookkeepers," said Ahad Ali, CPA, Co-Founder and CEO of Tabby. "Tabby Talk means you don't have to open a dashboard and dig through reports to understand your own numbers, or click through bookkeeping software to figure things out - you just ask, the same way you'd ask a bookkeeper sitting next to you, except Tabby is available anytime and already knows your books. Now small businesses won't be stuck trying to understand their own finances - they have an AI assistant that can answer questions based on their actual business activity."

Ali, who spent more than a decade running a CPA firm serving small businesses before founding Tabby, said the update reflects a broader shift in how the company is building its product. "Every bookkeeping tool before this one was built for someone who already understands accounting," Ali said. "Tabby Talk is built for the owner who never wanted to."

Tabby also offers Tabby for Accountants, a companion platform that lets accounting and bookkeeping firms manage multiple clients' books from a single, AI-native dashboard, and it currently has more than 200 accounting firms across the United States using it.

About Tabby

Tabby is an AI-native bookkeeping platform built to make financial management simpler and more accessible for small business owners and self-employed professionals. Founded in New York by Ahad Ali, CPA, and Shah Paran, Tabby automatically syncs and categorizes transactions, giving owners real-time visibility into income, expenses, profitability, and cash flow without needing to become bookkeepers themselves. Tabby has over 6,000 users and was selected for TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 in 2026. Learn more at usetabby.

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Name: Ahad Ali

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Source: Plentisoft