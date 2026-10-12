MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Resource Centrix Announces Board and Chief Financial Officer Changes

October 12, 2026 2:28 PM EDT | Source: Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) (OTCID: RECHF) (" Resource Centrix " or the " Company ") announces changes to its Board of Directors and the Chief Financial Officer position, effective October 8, 2026.

Resignation of Director and Chief Financial Officer

The Company announces that Mr. Chun Jeffrey Wong has resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company, effective October 8, 2026.

Mr. Cheuk Chung (Billy) Chan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Jeffrey for his contributions and support during his time as Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Mr. Wong added:

"I appreciate the opportunity to have served the Company and to have worked with Billy and the team. I will assist with an orderly handover of my responsibilities and wish the Company and the incoming management team every success going forward."

Appointment of New Directors

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Yau Tai Elaine Ng and Mr. Willis Ng to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective October 8, 2026.

Mr. Chan commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Elaine and Willis to the Board of the Company and look forward to working with them as the Company moves forward."

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sai Shun Ng as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 8, 2026.

Mr. Chan commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Sai Shun to the Company and look forward to his contributions as Chief Financial Officer."

For further information please contact:

Cheuk Chung (Billy) Chan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.

E-mail: ...

Phone: (647) 616-6477

Disclaimers:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on /. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.