Linda Calabrese

Senior Research Fellow in the International Economic Development Group, ODI Global

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Linda is a Senior Research Fellow in the International Economic Development Group at ODI. Her research work focuses on two main areas: Global China, with a focus on China's economic footprint in low- and middle-income countries, and Africa-China relations; and industrialisation and economic transformation, with a particular interest in investment and private sector development.

Prior to joining ODI, Linda worked as a Country Economist for the International Growth Centre in Rwanda, and as an economist for the Ministry of East African Community Affairs in Uganda, as well as a consultant. She has long-standing experience in bridging research and policy, and has led numerous primary data collection initiatives in East Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia.

An accomplished scholar, Linda has authored numerous journal articles, book chapters, and reports. She also produces a regular newsletter on China's role in global development.

Linda holds an MSc in Development Economics from Sapienza University of Rome and SOAS University of London. She is currently a Leverhulme Doctoral Fellow at the Lau China Institute, King's College London. Linda is fluent in English, Italian, Mandarin Chinese and French.

–present Senior Research Fellow in the International Economic Development Group, ODI

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