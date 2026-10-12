Maria Evandrou

Professor of Gerontology, University of Southampton

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I am Co-Director of ESRC Centre for Population Change. My collaborative work focuses on a) Increasing longevity and the changing life course, and b) Understanding intergenerational relations & exchange. For more information, please visit the CPC website.

I am also Co-Director of the ESRC CPC-Connecting Generations research programme. The research will investigate areas such as changing intergenerational relationships; intergenerational flows of support in later life; and work-life balance, employment and caring responsibilities in mid-life.

I am also Director of the Centre for Research on Ageing at the University of Southampton. It is an international and interdisciplinary research centre addressing key challenges associated with ageing, later life and the lifecourse in the UK and globally. The Centre strives to co-create research with non-academic partners to ensure that the research is relevant and informs policy and practice.

–present Professor of Gerontology, University of Southampton

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