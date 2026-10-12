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Negusse Tadesse Kitaba

Negusse Tadesse Kitaba


Date: 2026-10-12 03:07:15

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Fellow in Bioinformatics and Epigenetics, University of Southampton
Profile Articles

Dr Negusse Tadesse Kitaba is a Senior Research Fellow in Bioinformatics and Epigenetics at the University of Southampton, UK. He holds a PhD in Computational Biology and an MSc in Bioinformatics. His research combines bioinformatics, genomics, epigenetics, and population health data to investigate disease mechanisms and identify biomarkers of human health and disease. He has expertise in bioinformatics, computational biology, genomics, DNA methylation analysis, gene regulation, transcriptomics, multi-omics integration, and genetic epidemiology. Using advanced computational and statistical approaches, he analyses large-scale biological datasets to uncover disease pathways, risk factors, and potential therapeutic targets.

Experience
  • –present Senior Research Fellow, University of Southampton
Education
  • 2015 University of South Wales, PhD/Computational Biology
  • 2011 Cardiff University, MSc/Bioinformatics
  • 1999 Addis Ababa University, BSC/Biological Science
Professional Memberships
  • International Society for Computational Biology

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The Conversation

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