Senior Research Fellow in Bioinformatics and Epigenetics, University of Southampton

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Dr Negusse Tadesse Kitaba is a Senior Research Fellow in Bioinformatics and Epigenetics at the University of Southampton, UK. He holds a PhD in Computational Biology and an MSc in Bioinformatics. His research combines bioinformatics, genomics, epigenetics, and population health data to investigate disease mechanisms and identify biomarkers of human health and disease. He has expertise in bioinformatics, computational biology, genomics, DNA methylation analysis, gene regulation, transcriptomics, multi-omics integration, and genetic epidemiology. Using advanced computational and statistical approaches, he analyses large-scale biological datasets to uncover disease pathways, risk factors, and potential therapeutic targets.

–present Senior Research Fellow, University of Southampton



2015 University of South Wales, PhD/Computational Biology

2011 Cardiff University, MSc/Bioinformatics 1999 Addis Ababa University, BSC/Biological Science

International Society for Computational Biology

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