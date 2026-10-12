Kevin Hunt

Director of Doctoral Programmes in Art & Design and Senior Lecturer in Culture & Context, Nottingham Trent University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Kevin's research area is film and media theory, including film and sensory philosophy, the mediation of cultural works and experiences, and the relationship between the body, technology, and the environment. His work is influenced by the philosophy of Michel Serres and other figures within sensory studies and cultural and media theory.

His interests include the mediation of knowledge through bodily experiences and the lived environment, including the ways that culture intersects with technology and science. Kevin's research publications and projects explore how cultural and creative practices share, communicate, and otherwise encourage intersensory engagement and understanding of different sensibilities and perspectives.

His work includes research articles in Body & Society, Film Philosophy, Quarterly Review of Film & Video, Afterimage: Journal of Media Arts & Cultural Criticism, Continuum: Journal of Media and Cultural Studies, and Fashion Theory: The Journal of Dress, Body & Culture. Kevin also publishes opinion pieces, which can be found in The Conversation, Scientific American, Eye Magazine, Huffington Post, and elsewhere.

–present Senior Lecturer in Design and Visual Culture, Nottingham Trent University

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