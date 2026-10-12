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Rhi Carter

Rhi Carter


Date: 2026-10-12 03:07:13

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, University of Winchester
Profile Articles

I am a registered Occupational Therapist and Lecturer in Occupational Therapy at the University of Winchester, bringing extensive clinical experience across acute care, rehabilitation, hospital discharge and community practice. My academic interests centre on creative and immersive pedagogy, occupational science, leadership and interprofessional education, with a particular passion for challenging traditional approaches to teaching and learning. I have completed postgraduate study in digital and research skills and am currently undertaking an MA in Education, exploring the intersection of creativity, occupation and educational innovation in higher education.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, University of Winchester
Education
  • 2018 University of the West of England, BSc Occupational Therapy

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