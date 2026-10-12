Sam Naidu is a professor in the Department of Literary Studies in English at Rhodes University. Her teaching and research interests include: South African/Postcolonial Crime Fiction; African Literature; Transnational Literature (Literature of the African, Latin American, and South Asian Diasporas); Postcolonial Feminist Literature; Oral/Written interface in colonial South Africa; and, English transcriptions of Xhosa folktales. Sam is also the founder and co-ordinator of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation-funded Intersecting Diasporas Research Group, which studies various transnational texts of the African, Asian, and Latin American diasporas

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