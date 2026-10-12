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William Blomquist

William Blomquist


Date: 2026-10-12 03:07:12

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University
Profile Articles

Bill Blomquist is a political scientist and water policy researcher. He's been a professor, an administrator, and a consultant. Over the course of his academic career at Indiana University-Indianapolis, Bill taught a wide variety of courses, produced dozens of publications, directed programs, and served as a department chair and a dean. He is also a Senior Research Fellow in the Vincent & Elinor Ostrom Workshop at Indiana University-Bloomington. Bill lives in Indianapolis and currently works for the nonprofit White River Alliance as their Water Policy Coordinator.

Experience
  • –present Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University
Honours

Fulbright Distinguished Chair, Politecnico di Torino, 2008; Landreth Visiting Fellow, Stanford University, 2016; RBC Visiting Fellow, University of Waterloo, 2018; Ostrom Research Chair, Indiana University-Bloomington, 2026-27.


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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