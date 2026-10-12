William Blomquist

Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University

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Bill Blomquist is a political scientist and water policy researcher. He's been a professor, an administrator, and a consultant. Over the course of his academic career at Indiana University-Indianapolis, Bill taught a wide variety of courses, produced dozens of publications, directed programs, and served as a department chair and a dean. He is also a Senior Research Fellow in the Vincent & Elinor Ostrom Workshop at Indiana University-Bloomington. Bill lives in Indianapolis and currently works for the nonprofit White River Alliance as their Water Policy Coordinator.

–present Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University

ExperienceHonours

Fulbright Distinguished Chair, Politecnico di Torino, 2008; Landreth Visiting Fellow, Stanford University, 2016; RBC Visiting Fellow, University of Waterloo, 2018; Ostrom Research Chair, Indiana University-Bloomington, 2026-27.