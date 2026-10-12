IDF Says It Dismantled Tunnels In Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that its troops destroyed underground tunnels in southern Lebanon, along with dozens of sites allegedly used by Hezbollah.

"During their operations, the troops dismantled underground terror tunnel routes extending hundreds of meters. Inside the tunnels, hideouts and weapons were located, including Kalashnikov rifles, a machine gun, and anti-tank missiles," the military shared on Telegram.

"At the same time, the troops located and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and weapons in the area," it added. The IDF said its forces would "continue to operate to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement."