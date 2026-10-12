EU Has Set Quotas On Chinese Hybrid Car Imports

by Alimat Aliyeva

The European Union and China have reached an agreement to limit the number of Chinese hybrid vehicles entering the European market, potentially cutting projected exports by more than half. According to European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič, the annual limit will be set at 350,000 vehicles.

The agreement comes amid growing tensions between Brussels and Beijing over the future of the European automotive industry. Chinese manufacturers have rapidly expanded their presence in Europe, attracting buyers with competitively priced vehicles, modern technology, and increasingly sophisticated designs.

Hybrid cars have become a particularly sensitive issue in EU-China trade relations. These vehicles provide Chinese automakers with another route into the European market, intensifying competition for established manufacturers and raising concerns about jobs and investment across the EU.

Following two days of difficult negotiations in Beijing last week, Šefčovič announced on Friday that China had agreed to restrict the flow of hybrid vehicles to Europe. According to the commissioner, the arrangement could prevent the arrival of several million vehicles over four years and create an opportunity to reduce Chinese exports by more than half.

On Monday, Šefčovič reiterated that the agreement would more than halve the current volume of exports to the EU, which is projected to reach 800,000 vehicles in 2026. China, meanwhile, indicated that the arrangement could allow it to export at least 302,000 hybrid vehicles annually to the European market.

The difference between the proposed figures suggests that the final arrangements will be important in determining how the agreement works in practice. The precise implementation of the limits, including which vehicles are covered and how export volumes are monitored, will be crucial to its effectiveness.

For years, European industrialists and policymakers have warned that the growing influx of lower-priced Chinese products could undermine domestic manufacturing. The automotive sector is particularly exposed, as European manufacturers face rising production costs, intense international competition, and the expensive transition towards electrification.

The stakes extend far beyond the number of cars imported each year. The automotive industry supports millions of jobs across Europe, from vehicle assembly and engineering to component manufacturing and logistics. A sustained decline in production could affect entire industrial regions, particularly in countries where car manufacturing remains a major part of the economy.

At the same time, limiting imports could have consequences for European consumers. Chinese manufacturers have become increasingly competitive in terms of pricing, equipment, and battery technology. Restricting their access to the market could reduce some of the pressure on European brands, but it may also limit consumer choice and weaken incentives to lower prices.

The agreement therefore reflects a difficult balancing act for Brussels: protecting European industry while maintaining competition and accelerating the transition to cleaner transport. Its long-term success will depend on whether European manufacturers can use the additional breathing room to improve efficiency, develop competitive models, and close the technological gap with their Chinese rivals.

Ultimately, the deal could become an important test of the EU's approach to trade with China. Rather than relying solely on tariffs or broader trade restrictions, Brussels and Beijing appear to be exploring whether negotiated limits can ease tensions while preserving access to one of the world's most important automotive markets.