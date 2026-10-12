Trump May Block Hasan Execution Livestream

United States President Donald Trump is likely leaning toward not allowing Nidal Hasan's execution to be livestreamed, Axios reported on Monday.

A source close to Trump claimed he said the broadcast "might not happen," adding that he "didn't sound particularly enthusiastic" about letting it go ahead.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced last week that the execution by firing squad is scheduled for December 3 and will be livestreamed.

Trump and US Vice President JD Vance have since expressed reservations about opening it up to the public, although both supported the execution itself. Hasan killed 13 people and injured 32 others on a military base in Texas in 2009.