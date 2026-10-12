Rare Brunei Royal Lamborghini Is Up For Auction

by Alimat Aliyeva

A rare Lamborghini Diablo SE30 once owned by the royal family of Brunei is set to go under the hammer at RM Sotheby's. The supercar stands out for its unique combination of exterior paintwork, interior trim, and right-hand-drive configuration. Experts estimate its value at £1.2–1.6 million (approximately $1.6–2.1 million).

The Lamborghini Diablo SE30 was introduced in 1993 to celebrate the Italian automaker's 30th anniversary. The special edition retained the 5.7-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine but received several technical upgrades, including an improved fuel system, magnesium intake manifolds, and a free-flowing exhaust. These changes increased output to 525 horsepower. Lamborghini also revised the car's aerodynamic components to enhance its performance-oriented character.

Weight reduction was another key focus. The Diablo SE30 was approximately 180 kg lighter than the all-wheel-drive Diablo VT, thanks to extensive use of carbon fibre, lightweight racing seats, plexiglass windows, and the removal of air conditioning and power steering. Unlike the VT, the SE30 sent its power exclusively to the rear wheels.

The result was an impressive performance package for the early 1990s. The supercar could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in around four seconds and reach a top speed of approximately 320 km/h. It was designed not merely as a commemorative edition but as a more focused, track-inspired version of the iconic Diablo.

Only 150 examples of the Diablo SE30 were produced, and just 25 featured right-hand drive. The example heading to auction was originally commissioned by the royal family of Brunei. It features a striking Bianco Impacto white exterior paired with a blue Alcantara interior. Only four SE30s were finished in this particular colour combination, and this is reportedly the only one of them equipped with right-hand drive.

The car arrived in New Zealand in 2002 and passed into the hands of its current owner in 2006. Its odometer currently shows just 12,400 km, making it a particularly interesting prospect for collectors seeking a rare and well-preserved example of Lamborghini's 1990s supercar era.

The car's royal provenance adds another layer of appeal. The Brunei royal family is famous among automotive enthusiasts for its extraordinary collection of rare and specially commissioned vehicles, many of which were produced in extremely limited numbers or tailored to unique specifications.

Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Diablo is also inspiring a new generation of enthusiasts. Eccentrica, a company based in San Marino, has unveiled the V12 Roadster, a modern reinterpretation of the legendary supercar produced between 1990 and 2001. The project combines the unmistakable styling of the original Diablo with contemporary engineering and design elements.

The V12 Roadster is planned to feature a naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with a manual gearbox, preserving the analogue driving experience that has become increasingly rare in modern performance cars. Production will reportedly be limited to just 19 units, although the price has not yet been announced.

Interestingly, the original Diablo was itself a landmark in Lamborghini's history. It succeeded the Countach in 1990 and helped establish the brand's reputation for dramatic styling, extreme performance, and unmistakable Italian character. Its iconic wedge-shaped body and pop-up headlights became defining features of the supercar era.

More than three decades later, the Diablo remains a highly desirable collector's car. With rare factory specifications, low mileage, and a connection to one of the world's most famous royal car collections, this particular SE30 could attract considerable attention when it reaches the auction block.