SOCAR Eyes Investment Opportunities In Cambodia

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Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR is open to exploring investment opportunities in Cambodia, as Baku seeks to expand its international energy partnerships and strengthen economic cooperation with Southeast Asian markets.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, during the Azerbaijan–Cambodia Business Forum, where he identified traditional energy, renewable energy and energy efficiency as promising areas for bilateral cooperation.

Jabbarov emphasised that Azerbaijan's established position in international energy markets, combined with its growing investment activities abroad, could provide a foundation for new partnerships with Cambodian businesses.

“Today, Azerbaijan is a reliable global energy supplier. There are 16 countries receiving natural gas from the country via pipelines, and an even greater number receive gas in liquefied form. Competitive energy prices make Azerbaijan an attractive location for production. We welcome partnerships in the fields of traditional energy, renewable energy, and energy efficiency,” the minister said.

He noted that SOCAR's international activities extend well beyond the export of oil and natural gas, with the company increasingly involved in investments across multiple regions.

“Today, the company is engaged in investment activities across Europe, the USA, the Middle East, Central Asia, and the wider region. We are open to and would be pleased to work with our partners in Cambodia and explore opportunities for cooperation,” Jabbarov added.