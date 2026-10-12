Suspects Arrested Over Car Arson In Absheron's Masazir

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

People suspected of setting fire to cars in the settlement of Masazir, in Azerbaijan's Absheron district, on 10 October have been arrested.

Local sources report that the suspects were detained by the State Security Service (SSS) on suspicion of deliberately destroying another person's property.

The suspects have been charged under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, and a court has ordered their pre-trial detention.

Preliminary investigative proceedings are under way, with evidence being collected as part of the case.

The deliberate fire damaged the combustible parts of Mercedes, Lada and Hyundai passenger cars, while a Renault passenger car was partially burned.

The rear light of a BAIC passenger car also partially melted as a result of exposure to high temperatures.